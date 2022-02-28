Fourth Wave of COVID-19 to Knock-in India

Fourth wave of COVID-19 is reported to hit India from June with its peak cases in August as per a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv.



The study used a statistical model to predict that the fourth COVID-19 wave may continue up to 4 months since June. Variant's infectibility, and fatality may further depend on the various other factors.

‘India is likely to witness the Fourth wave of COVID-19 from mid-June with the highest number of cases to be testified in August.’