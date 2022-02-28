About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Fourth Wave of COVID-19 to Knock-in India

by Karishma Abhishek on February 28, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Fourth Wave of COVID-19 to Knock-in India

Fourth wave of COVID-19 is reported to hit India from June with its peak cases in August as per a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed study at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, posted on the preprint repository MedRxiv.

The study used a statistical model to predict that the fourth COVID-19 wave may continue up to 4 months since June. Variant's infectibility, and fatality may further depend on the various other factors.

Advertisement


WHO's (World Health Organization) officials had also lately warned about the emergence of a more deadly variant than Omicron. The Union health ministry had noted that there was a dip of less than 10,000 coronavirus infections for a single day (India's total cases being 4,29,24,130) as reported on Monday.

"The data indicates that the fourth wave of COVID-19 in India will arrive after 936 days from the initial data availability date, which is January 30, 2020. Therefore, the fourth wave starts from June 22, 2022, reaching its peak on August 23, 2022, and ends on October 24, 2022," say the authors.
Advertisement

"Apart from this fact, the effect of vaccinations -- first, second or booster dosage may also play a significant role on the possibility of infection, degree of infection and various issues related to the fourth wave," say the authors.

Several countries have already been hit by the third wave of COVID-19, and countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe are also warned to witness the surge of fourth waves of the pandemic.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Association Between a Genetic Code and Diseases Like COVID-1...
How Do Viruses Elicit Autoimmunity? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Neck Cracking Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)