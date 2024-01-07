Global Landscape of a Highly Evolved COVID Variant

Amid a global resurgence, JN.1, the latest COVID-19 variant derived from Omicron, is recognized by global experts as a 'very serious evolution' of the virus (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
JN.1 represents 'very serious evolution' of Covid virus, say global experts
Go to source). JN.1, classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) (). due to its rapid spread, is currently present in about 41 countries.
JN.1 is a descendent lineage of BA.2.86, with the earliest sample collected on August 25, 2023.
JN.1's Role in the Latest COVID SurgeIn comparison with BA.2.86, JN.1 has the additional L455S mutation in the spike protein, making it more transmissible.
"JN.1 represents a very serious evolution of the virus'. And it isn't over," Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), was quoted as saying.
"JN.1 is an all-new variant with numerous changes that had never been seen in any commonly circulating lineage before. This is unlike other recent variants, which were merely a few mutations from their predecessor," Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force, told IANS.
He explained immune invasiveness of a variant as the ability of the virus to overcome the existing immune response within an individual. After the major variants of COVID like Alpha, Delta, and Omicron, JN.1 very likely represents a new chapter in pandemic evolution, claimed the experts.
The highly transmissible variant is "on track to become the lineage from which most variants are descended for the foreseeable future", Gregory was quoted as saying to Fortune.
Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's COVID-19 technical lead said that the next sub-lineages of the COVID virus can "come from JN.1".
"But we could also see something quite different. We could see something like an Omicron again," she said.
