Prolonged Ripples of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Beyond health and economic repercussions, the COVID-19 pandemic has set back progress against diseases like malaria and tuberculosis in India, persisting in public consciousness despite its official conclusion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Drug-resistant TB, malaria are still threats, though Covid rules mindspace
Go to source).
‘While officially declared over, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow on health and the economy, impeding strides made against traditional diseases like malaria and tuberculosis in India. #covid19, #pandemic, #economy ’COVID continues to occupy mind space and as the new variant springs up, it takes center stage with increased media attention and also some resource allocation. Fresh surge in COVID cases is majorly driven by JN.1.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
Ongoing Challenges in India's Health Landscape“Each and every news in connection with COVID-19 says as a ritual, ‘We need not panic, but we should be cautious’, this itself creates undue panic among people! Moreover, it is so confusing,” Dr Ishwar Gilada, Consultant in Infectious Diseases Unison Medicare and Research Centre, Mumbai, told IANS.
“The presence of JN.1 has not increased the demand for oxygen, beds, ICU beds, or ventilators. That may cause collateral damage and affect other health conditions adversely, as was during the thick of pandemic times,” he added.
The doctor pointed out that “tuberculosis (TB) alone killed an additional 495,000 people in 2021, equivalent to the number of people who died of COVID-19 in three years. Similarly, there were a lot of collateral damages during 2020-2022.”
So, where does India stand in terms of our traditional infectious diseases? Going by data, the COVID pandemic has significantly disrupted the progress, making it insufficient to meet targets.
Advertisement
The Global Tuberculosis Report 2023 said that around 87 percent of the world's total cases in 2022 emerged from 30 high TB-burden countries, with two-thirds of the cases registered from eight countries in which India ranked the highest (27 percent).
Advertisement
About 94 percent of deaths were in India and Indonesia, as per the report. However, this is not to say that no progress has been made in the country to counter the diseases.
Effects of the Post-COVID Landscape“Traditional infectious diseases like malaria and tuberculosis haven't vanished, but their shadows have shortened considerably.
In India, malaria cases have nearly halved since 2010, while tuberculosis prevalence has dipped by over 25 percent, thanks to sustained public health efforts,” Dr. Dipu TS, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, told IANS.
Dr Dipu credited the decline in TB cases to initiatives like DOTS, promoting early detection and treatment completion; and improved sanitation and awareness campaigns in pushing back malaria.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s efforts have resulted in the reduction of TB incidence by 16 percent from 2015 to 2022, almost double the pace at which global TB incidence is declining, which is 8.7 percent.
TB mortality has also reduced by 18 percent during the same period in India, the ministry has said. The country has made tremendous progress in its malaria elimination journey, observing a reduction of nearly 66 percent in its official malaria burden between 2018 and 2022.
"India witnessed an 85.1 percent decline in malaria cases and an 83.36 percent decline in deaths during 2015-2022," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said early this year.
Compared to 2019, India was the only high-burden, high-impact country in the SE Asia region to report a decline in malaria cases in 2020, he added.
“The battle isn't won. Drug-resistant strains and inequities in access to healthcare remain significant hurdles. Neglecting these diseases now risks a resurgence that could be even more challenging to overcome. It's crucial to maintain vigilance and resources on this front,” Dr. Dipu said.
Reference:
- Drug-resistant TB, malaria are still threats, though Covid rules mindspace - (https://ians.in/detail/for-10-am-drug-resistant-tb-malaria-are-still-threats-though-covid-rules-mindspace--20231231083849)
Source-IANS