JN.1 Variant Drives 62% of US COVID-19 Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 7 2024 1:01 PM

The dominant COVID-19 strain in the US, JN.1, a highly transmissible variant linked to Omicron, accounts for 62% of SAR-CoV-2 cases, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 34,800 new Covid-19 hospital admissions were recorded last week -- a 20.4 percent spike since the last data update. Deaths have also increased by 12.5 percent.

Wastewater Surveillance Reveals 'Very High' COVID-19 Viral Levels in the US

Wastewater surveillance data also shows that Covid-19 viral levels in the US are “very high.” However, the CDC maintains that currently there is no evidence that JN.1 causes more severe disease. The agency also noted that current vaccines are expected to increase protection against JN.1.The CDC data also increase levels of respiratory illnesses with fever, cough and other symptoms.
The JN.1 variant, classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its rapid spread, is currently present in about 41 countries. It was first detected in Luxembourg in August. JN.1 is similar to its parent BA.2.86, but has an additional mutation (L455S) in the spike protein, which has immune-evasion properties.

The CDC said that JN.1’s continued growth suggests that the variant is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems than other circulating variants.According to the CDC, JN.1 has also been detected in travellers, wastewater, and most regions around the globe.

Source-IANS
