New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Detected in Cambodia

COVID-19 JN.1 Variant in Cambodia



‘The WHO categorized the COVID-19 JN.1 variant as a "variant of interest" rather than a "variant of concern." #JN1 #COVID #COVIDvariant’

Cambodia has identified four instances of the novel COVID-19 variant, JN.1, stemming from the extensively mutated BA.2.86 lineage."The results obtained from the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia on Dec. 28 confirmed that four persons tested positive for the COVID-19 JN.1 variant," the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported. "All of them have received treatment and recovered, but they are still required to undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes," it added. "The JN.1 strain was first detected in the United States in September. The WHO designated the JN.1 strain as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86.The JN.1 variant is considered to be of "low risk" for public health, according to the WHO.Source-IANS