New COVID-19 Variant JN.1 Detected in Cambodia

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 29 2023 5:55 PM

Cambodia has identified four instances of the novel COVID-19 variant, JN.1, stemming from the extensively mutated BA.2.86 lineage.

COVID-19 JN.1 Variant in Cambodia

"The results obtained from the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia on Dec. 28 confirmed that four persons tested positive for the COVID-19 JN.1 variant," the ministry said, Xinhua news agency reported. "All of them have received treatment and recovered, but they are still required to undergo self-quarantine at their respective homes," it added. "The JN.1 strain was first detected in the United States in September. The WHO designated the JN.1 strain as a separate variant of interest from the parent lineage BA.2.86.The JN.1 variant is considered to be of "low risk" for public health, according to the WHO.

Although the WHO asserts that JN.1 infections are mild, the fatalities encompass individuals across various age groups, both young and elderly.
Source-IANS
Given that the COVID JN.1 subvariant contains many mutations not found in earlier variations, caution must be taken regarding its level of infection.
Because of its swift transmission, the WHO has designated JN.1 as a distinct variant of interest (VOI), branching off from the parental lineage BA.2.86.
JN.1 isn't your typical variant; it's a distinct sub-variant within the Omicron strain, precisely denoted as BA.2.86.

