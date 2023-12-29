US Reports 50% COVID Cases Linked to JN.1 Variant



The Escalating Presence of JN.1 Variant

The prevalent variant in the US is now the highly transmissible JN.1, a descendant of the Omicron strain of Covid, said CDCThe variant, classified as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its rapid //spread, is currently present in about 41 countries. It was first detected in Luxembourg in August.The CDC said it is also seeing an increasing share of infections caused by JN.1 in travelers, wastewater, and most world regions. JN.1 is similar to its parent BA.2.86, but has an additional mutation (L455S) in the spike protein, which has immune-evasion properties. "JN.1 continues to cause an increasing share of infections and is now the most widely circulating variant in the United States. For the two weeks ending on December 23, 2023, JN.1 is expected to account for 39-50 percent of all SARS-CoV-2 variants," the CDC said in its latest update on the variant."That’s an increase from the projected prevalence two weeks ago of 15-29 percent. We’re also seeing an increasing share of infections caused by JN.1 in travelers, wastewater, and most regions around the globe," it added. The CDC said that JN.1’s continued growth suggests that the variant is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems than other circulating variants. However, it added that "it is too early to know whether or to what extent JN.1 will cause an increase in infections or hospitalizations"."The XBB.1.5 booster helps protect against JN.1," US physician-scientist Eric Topol, wrote in a post on X. JN.1 is also becoming the dominant variant globally, causing spikes in infections, hospitalizations as well as deaths in some countries. As per the WHO, the global number of new Covid-19 cases has increased by 52 percent during the last one month. The UN health body also reported an increase in hospital, ICU admissions as well as deaths globally. This includes India, currently seeing a surge in Covid cases. India recorded 692 fresh cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 4,097, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.The data also reported six deaths in the last 24 hours - two in Maharashtra, and one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, and West Bengal. Further, the country has also detected a total of 157 cases of JN.1, from Kerala (78), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (8), Maharashtra (7), Rajasthan (5), Tamil Nadu (4), Telangana (2) and Delhi (1), according to the INSACOG.Meanwhile, the CDC said that existing vaccines, tests, and treatments work against JN.1. "At this time, the spread of JN.1 does not appear to pose additional risks to public health beyond that of other recent variants. CDC is closely monitoring Covid-19 increases domestically and internationally and will communicate if the situation changes," it said.Source-IANS