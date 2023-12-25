About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Surge in JN.1 COVID Variant Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 25 2023 12:07 AM

The rapid increase of the novel JN.1 sub-variant of the COVID-19 virus worldwide, including India, has raised concerns among governments and healthcare authorities. However, there's some relief: current observations indicate it isn't leading to severe infections or hospitalizations.

India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections last week.Twenty-two cases of JN.1 have been detected in the country, with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka.The sub-variant is a descendant lineage of BA.2.86, with the earliest sample collected on August 25, 2023.

N.1 Variant Analysis

In comparison with BA.2.86, JN.1 has the additional L455S mutation in the spike protein.“Infection severity is reported as similar to previous cases reported due to Omicron. Symptoms reported are mostly restricted to upper respiratory tract infections, and no serious symptoms have been reported so far,” according to Harshal R. Salve, Additional Professor, center for community medicine at AIIMS, Delhi.“Overall there is no need to panic. Current surge in cases also attributed to surge in transmission of respiratory viruses during winter season. Most of the cases are mild in form,” he told IANS last week.N.1, first detected in Luxembourg in August, is currently present in about 41 countries.

The WHO said JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries.The global number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 52 per cent during the last one month. JN.1 now makes 44 per cent of cases in the US, as per CDC estimates.In the latest epidemiological update, the world health body reported over 850,000 new cases worldwide in the 28-day period from November 20 to December 17.

The number of new deaths decreased by 8 per cent as compared to the previous 28-day period, with over 3,000 new fatalities reported. As of December 17, over 772 million confirmed cases and nearly seven million deaths have been reported globally.The doctors say that people with existing diseases such as COPD, asthma, and heart disease are vulnerable to severe diseases due to COVID infection.

Source-IANS
