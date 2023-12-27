JN.1 COVID Variant Has More Mutations Than Its Predecessor

The new strain of COVID-19–JN.1 subvariant has several mutations that have never been observed in previous variants. Hence, the disease pattern from this variant's immune evasiveness and spread capability need careful attention, say experts.
‘JN.1 variant is a descendent lineage of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.86 with an extra L455S mutation in the spike protein. #covid19 #jn1variant #immunity #virulence #respiratoryhealth ’Immune invasiveness of a variant is the ability of the virus to overcome the existing immune response within an individual.
Tweet it Now
Key Insights on JN.1 Subvariant Mutations & Its Virulence LevelFirst detected in Luxembourg in August, JN.1 is currently present in about 41 countries, including India. Due to its rapid spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate variant of interest (VOI), (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants
Go to source) from the parent lineage BA.2.86. It was previously classified as VOI as part of BA.2.86 sub-lineages.
Advertisement
"JN.1 is an all-new variant with numerous changes that had never been seen in any commonly circulating lineage before. This is unlike other recent variants, which were merely a few mutations from their predecessor," Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force, told IANS.
The WHO, in its latest epidemiological update, said that the global number of new COVID-19 cases has increased by 52 percent during the last one month. The UN health body also reported an increase in hospital, and ICU admissions as well as deaths globally. While EG.5 remains to be the most reported VOI globally, as per the WHO, JN.1 could increase the burden of respiratory infections in many countries, it said.
"With the limited information available, we are aware that JN.1 has suddenly increased in numbers around the world, and is rapidly displacing the earlier circulating sub-lineage XBB. This means that JN.1 has the ability to overcome immunity generated by prior infection, vaccination, booster, or any combinations of the above," Dr. Jayadevan said.
Advertisement
"What remains to be seen is an analysis of deaths that occurred during this wave with a critical evaluation of the reasons that led to the death. At this time it appears that death was primarily caused by aggravation of existing health conditions, in otherwise frail individuals. A better picture will emerge in the coming weeks," Dr. Jayadevan said. Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Consultant in Infectious Diseases Unison Medicare and Research Centre, Mumbai called on to increase wastewater surveillance and genome sequencing in the country.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday reported the number of active COVID cases has gone up to 4,170. Three new fatalities were also reported from Karnataka.
Reference:
- Tracking SARS-CoV-2 variants - (https://www.who.int/activities/tracking-SARS-CoV-2-variants)