906 New Mpox Cases Across 26 Countries in November

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported a surge in Mpox (monkeypox) instances, recording 906 new cases across 26 countries in November. This marks a 26% rise from October.
‘The Americas (34%) and the European Region (29%) reported the highest incidences, with the US reporting nearly 300 monkeypox cases. #Mpox #monkeypox ’In Europe, Portugal reported 128 new cases. In the Asia region, cases increased in Singapore, while China's cases declined. Africa reported a small decline, but the WHO said irregular reporting and high numbers of suspected cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) outbreak make it difficult to interpret the trend there.
Tweet it Now
Global Trends Reflect Unpredictable Monkeypox Outbreak"The constantly changing geographical distribution of the cases does not allow for an accurate prediction of the regional trends, but the continued high number of cases globally highlights the fact that this outbreak is not over, and the virus continues to find pockets of susceptible individuals," the WHO said. The group did not note any major changes in the epidemiology of the disease.
Advertisement
The most common symptom is any rash, reported in 89.9 percent of cases, followed by fever (58.4 percent), and systemic rash or genital rash (54.3 percent and 50.2 percent, respectively).
Source-IANS