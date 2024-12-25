About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mpox Situation in Africa Remains a Serious Concern

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 25 2024 8:05 PM

Mpox remains a serious concern in Africa, with high case counts reported in the DRC, Burundi, and Uganda, according to the WHO.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the Mpox epidemiological situation in Africa, citing high case counts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi, and Uganda.

Africa: 13,769 Mpox Cases, DRC Remains Most Affected

According to the latest report of the WHO, Africa has seen 13,769 confirmed cases across 20 countries as of December 15, including 60 deaths. The most affected country continues to be DRC, with 9,513 confirmed cases detected. While the DRC, the outbreak's epicenter, has seen a relatively stable epidemic trend in recent weeks, WHO still warned that the plateauing and declining trends should be interpreted cautiously, given possible reporting delays.

Monkeypox
Monkeypox
Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
Cases of this clade 1b strain have since been reported in several countries, including Sweden and Thailand. "Geographical expansion of clade 1b mpox virus (MPXV) continues to be reported outside the DRC," the WHO said, noting that eight countries outside of Africa have detected the strain.

"Much remains to be understood about the transmissibility and sustainability of transmission of the clade 1b MPXV," said the WHO, which specified earlier that the mortality rate of the clade 1b MPXV was estimated at 3.6 per cent, much higher than previous strains.

In mid-August, the Africa CDC declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterward, the World Health Organization also announced the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern, marking the second time in two years it has activated its highest level of global alert for mpox.

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are ...
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Source-IANS
Important Facts on Monkeypox
Important Facts on Monkeypox
With the rapid increase in the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox cases, the following facts may help ease the alarming rates of misconceptions and concerns that have coursed among public.
Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency
Rising Monkeypox Cases: WHO Declares Global Emergency
Learn about the recent outbreak of monkeypox, its declaration as an emergency, the spread of a new virus strain, and preventive measures to combat monkeypox.

