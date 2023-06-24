First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel

First time in 2023, Israel has recorded a monkeypox disease case, report officials (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
2022-2023 mpox outbreak in Israel
Go to source).
A man in his 50s who traveled from Portugal to Israel contracted the disease despite being vaccinated against the virus, the Ministry noted on Thursday.
Monkeypox in IsraelAccording to the Ministry, vaccinated people may contract the disease if others around them have a high viral load.
In Israel in 2022, between May and October around 262 monkeypox cases were reported.
An epidemiological investigation revealed that no other people had contact with the man and were exposed to the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Ministry advised anybody who had traveled abroad and then returned home with a fever and a blistering rash to see a doctor.
Since then, no other cases have been reported until the present one.
2022-2023 mpox outbreak in Israel
Source: IANS
