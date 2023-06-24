First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel

First time in 2023, Israel has recorded a monkeypox disease case, report officials (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

2022-2023 mpox outbreak in Israel



Go to source).



A man in his 50s who traveled from Portugal to Israel contracted the disease despite being vaccinated against the virus, the Ministry noted on Thursday.

Monkeypox in Israel

According to the Ministry, vaccinated people may contract the disease if others around them have a high viral load.