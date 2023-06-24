About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel

by Colleen Fleiss on June 24, 2023 at 7:09 PM
First Monkeypox Case Detected in Israel

First time in 2023, Israel has recorded a monkeypox disease case, report officials (1 Trusted Source
2022-2023 mpox outbreak in Israel

Go to source).

A man in his 50s who traveled from Portugal to Israel contracted the disease despite being vaccinated against the virus, the Ministry noted on Thursday.

Monkeypox in Israel

According to the Ministry, vaccinated people may contract the disease if others around them have a high viral load.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox


Monkeypox infection is a zoonotic viral infection that usually lasts for 3 weeks. It is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by rash or pox-like symptoms.
An epidemiological investigation revealed that no other people had contact with the man and were exposed to the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry advised anybody who had traveled abroad and then returned home with a fever and a blistering rash to see a doctor.
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox

Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox


Introduction: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of smallpox. It typically occurs in central and western Africa. Sometimes, small clusters or isolated infections are diagnosed in other countries. Monkeypox does not spread because of monkeys. The name originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monk
Since then, no other cases have been reported until the present one.

Reference :
  1. 2022-2023 mpox outbreak in Israel - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022%E2%80%932023_mpox_outbreak_in_Israel)

Source: IANS
Important Facts on Monkeypox

Important Facts on Monkeypox


With the rapid increase in the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox cases, the following facts may help ease the alarming rates of misconceptions and concerns that have coursed among public.
How Can Monkeypox Viruses Be Stable on Surfaces for Several Days?

How Can Monkeypox Viruses Be Stable on Surfaces for Several Days?


Smallpox viruses such as monkeypox viruses are known for their ability to stay infectious in the environment for a very long time.
