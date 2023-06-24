About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Blood Pressure Drug the Answer to Posttraumatic Headaches?

by Colleen Fleiss on June 24, 2023 at 10:34 PM
Is Blood Pressure Drug the Answer to Posttraumatic Headaches?

Prazosin, an anti-hypertensive drug was found to prevent posttraumatic headaches (1 Trusted Source
Randomized controlled pilot trial of prazosin for prophylaxis of posttraumatic headaches in active-duty service members and veterans

Go to source).

Tension Headache

Tension Headache


Tension headache or Stress Headache is the most common type of headache that occurs at any age, and is characterized by pain in head, scalp and neck along with muscle stiffness.
Advertisement


Senior study author Dr. Murray Raskind, director of the VA Northwest Mental Illness Research, Education and Clinical Center in Seattle, Washington, explained that few treatment options exist for this type of headache.

What is Posttraumatic Headaches

"Persistent posttraumatic headaches are the most common long-term consequence of mild traumatic brain injuries (concussions) in Veterans and active-duty service members, causing substantial distress and disability at home and work. Although these headaches usually resemble migraine headaches symptomatically, they often fail to respond to the prevention treatments useful for migraines," said Raskind.

The FDA approved prazosin to treat hypertension in 1976. It has been widely used "off-label" to treat conditions such as PTSD-associated nightmares and enlarged prostate. An earlier study by members of the research group suggested that prazosin could reduce the frequency and severity of headaches caused by traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Quiz on Headache

Quiz on Headache


Every head has its own headache - Arab Proverb quotes Who has never suffered from a headache? Check your knowledge on how much you know about headaches. Answer the 11 questions in the quiz and find out.
Advertisement

To test this effect, the researchers conducted a pilot study with 48 Veterans and service members with headaches caused by mild TBI, also known as a concussion. Participants took gradually increasing doses of prazosin for five weeks before receiving the maximum dose for 12 weeks. The study showed that the drug was well-tolerated, and researchers reported that morning drowsiness was the only adverse effect.

Managing the Pain of Posttraumatic Headaches

Before the trial began, study participants had an average of 18 headache days each month. By the end of the 12-week period, those taking prazosin only had headaches for an average of six days a month. Participants receiving a placebo reported some reduction in headaches, but still had headaches about 12 days a month. Significantly more participants in the prazosin group had at least 50% fewer headaches during the 12 weeks of taking a full dose of medication.

By the end of the trial, those taking prazosin reported that headaches had "some impact" on their daily ability to function, while participants given a placebo continued to report "severe impact" of headaches.

Larger clinical trials are needed to confirm the extent of these promising results, according to the researchers, but these initial findings offer a potential relief for a common ailment faced by many Veterans.

"Because prazosin is widely used across VA and the Department of Defense to treat PTSD trauma nightmares and sleep disruption, many VA and DOD prescribers are familiar with prescribing this generically available, inexpensive medication," said Raskind. "Prazosin now offers an evidence-based approach to alleviate the suffering of Veterans and service members who have struggled for years with frequent posttraumatic headaches."

TBI has been called the "signature injury" of the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Since 2000, more than 460,000 service members have sustained a TBI, most of which were mild TBIs. Headaches are common following a mild TBI, and they often become chronic and cause substantial disability and distress.

Reference :
  1. Randomized controlled pilot trial of prazosin for prophylaxis of posttraumatic headaches in active-duty service members and veterans - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37313689/)
Source: Eurekalert
Top Foods That Can Trigger Migraines

Top Foods That Can Trigger Migraines


Foods like processed meat, aspartame, aged cheese, cold foods, food addictives, fruits and others that contain tyramine, sulfites are prominent migraine triggers
Advertisement

Stress and Headache: Are They Related to Brain Tumors?

Stress and Headache: Are They Related to Brain Tumors?


Discover the signs and symptoms of headaches, stress, and brain tumors, as well as how to spot the link between these disorders.
Advertisement
Advertisement

