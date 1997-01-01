Prazosin and its Interactions with Food, Herbs and Alcohol

Prazosin interaction with Food, Herbs and Alcohol - It is important to know how to take the medication to avoid the drug-food interaction. This interaction can sometimes also reduce the effectiveness of the drug itself.
Drug Name : Prazosin
Prazosin is an alpha-blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Prazosin Interactions with Food and Herbs
Salted Foods: There is not much interaction between prazosin and food items. But doctors may advice patients to avoid a high-salt diet as it might increase the blood pressure while taking prazosin.
Prazosin Interactions with Alcohol
Avoid drinking alcohol with prazosin as intake of alcohol with this medicine will lead to increased drowsiness, dizziness or fainting, and lightheadedness.
How to Take the Medication - Prazosin
Prazosin comes in the form of a capsule which can be taken 2-3 times in a day at appropriate time intervals. An extended release tablet is also available. Use prazosin carefully as directed and follow the instructions given on the prescription label. Take the first dose at night. Don't exceed the recommended dose. Even if you feel well, do not stop the medicine suddenly without consulting the doctor as it might lead to some unwanted side effects.