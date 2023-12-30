About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How ADHD is Linked to Serious Mental Health Issues?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Dec 30 2023 2:31 PM

How ADHD is Linked to Serious Mental Health Issues?
The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is an independent risk factor for major mental health issues such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, the eating disorder anorexia nervosa, and suicide attempts, according to research published in the journal BMJ Mental Health (1 Trusted Source
Understanding the causal relationships of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with mental disorders and suicide attempt: a network Mendelian randomisation study

Go to source).

Quiz on ADHD
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a “neurobehavioral developmental disorder”. To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
The researchers from the University of Augsburg in Germany recommended health professionals to be vigilant in a bid to ward off these disorders later on.

ADHD: A Potential Risk Factor for Mental Health Problems

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition in children and teenagers that extends into adulthood in up to around two-thirds of cases. Worldwide, its prevalence is estimated to be around 5 percent in children/teenagers and 2.5 percent in adults.

Advertisement
ADHD has been linked to mood and anxiety disorders in observational studies, but it’s not known if it’s causally associated with other mental ill health.

The team aimed to establish potential links between ADHD and the seven disorders: major clinical depression; bipolar disorder; anxiety disorder; schizophrenia; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); anorexia nervosa; and at least one suicide attempt.

The team found "no evidence for a causal link between ADHD and bipolar disorder, anxiety, or schizophrenia". "But there was evidence for a causal link with a heightened risk of anorexia nervosa (28 percent) and evidence that ADHD both caused (9 percent heightened risk) and was caused by (76 percent heightened risk) major clinical depression. "

And after adjusting for the influence of major depression, a direct causal association with both suicide attempt (30 percent heightened risk) and PTSD (18 percent heightened risk) emerged," the researchers said.

Advertisement
Depression Calculator
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
"This study opens new insights into the paths between psychiatric disorders. Thus, in clinical practice, patients with ADHD should be monitored for the psychiatric disorders included in this study and preventive measures should be initiated if necessary," they said in the paper.

Reference:
  1. Understanding the causal relationships of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with mental disorders and suicide attempt: a network Mendelian randomisation study - (https://mentalhealth.bmj.com/content/26/1/e300642)

Source-IANS
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.

Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All
Advertisement