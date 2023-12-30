How ADHD is Linked to Serious Mental Health Issues?

The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is an independent risk factor for major mental health issues such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, the eating disorder anorexia nervosa, and suicide attempts, according to research published in the journal BMJ Mental Health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding the causal relationships of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with mental disorders and suicide attempt: a network Mendelian randomisation study
Go to source).
‘The research findings encourage clinicians to be more proactive when treating people with ADHD. #adhd #depression #suicide #anorexianervosa #mentalhealth #medindia’The researchers from the University of Augsburg in Germany recommended health professionals to be vigilant in a bid to ward off these disorders later on.
ADHD: A Potential Risk Factor for Mental Health ProblemsADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition in children and teenagers that extends into adulthood in up to around two-thirds of cases. Worldwide, its prevalence is estimated to be around 5 percent in children/teenagers and 2.5 percent in adults.
The team aimed to establish potential links between ADHD and the seven disorders: major clinical depression; bipolar disorder; anxiety disorder; schizophrenia; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); anorexia nervosa; and at least one suicide attempt.
The team found "no evidence for a causal link between ADHD and bipolar disorder, anxiety, or schizophrenia". "But there was evidence for a causal link with a heightened risk of anorexia nervosa (28 percent) and evidence that ADHD both caused (9 percent heightened risk) and was caused by (76 percent heightened risk) major clinical depression. "
And after adjusting for the influence of major depression, a direct causal association with both suicide attempt (30 percent heightened risk) and PTSD (18 percent heightened risk) emerged," the researchers said.
Reference:
