Global Count of COVID BA.2.86 Cases Reaches 25

The BA.2.86 Omicron variant, characterized by its significant mutations, is experiencing a swift surge in global cases, now totaling 25. Nevertheless, experts assure that there is no cause for concern.



Global Monitoring and Assessment of the BA.2.86 Omicron Variant by the WHO

After just three cases the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared it a variant under monitoring (VUM), and also called for closer monitoring of the variant to understand its spread and severity. It has so far infected people in the UK, US, Israel, Denmark, South Africa, Portugal, Thailand and Switzerland, Sweden, Canada and Scotland.It carries over 35 mutations in crucial parts of the virus when compared to XBB.1.5.