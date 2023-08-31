About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Global Count of COVID BA.2.86 Cases Reaches 25

by Colleen Fleiss on August 31, 2023 at 11:53 PM
The BA.2.86 Omicron variant, characterized by its significant mutations, is experiencing a swift surge in global cases, now totaling 25. Nevertheless, experts assure that there is no cause for concern.

Global Monitoring and Assessment of the BA.2.86 Omicron Variant by the WHO

After just three cases the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared it a variant under monitoring (VUM), and also called for closer monitoring of the variant to understand its spread and severity. It has so far infected people in the UK, US, Israel, Denmark, South Africa, Portugal, Thailand and Switzerland, Sweden, Canada and Scotland.It carries over 35 mutations in crucial parts of the virus when compared to XBB.1.5.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
This mutation count is roughly similar to the original Omicron variant that caused a surge in infections compared to its predecessors. But BA.2.86 "will not be more severe. Like other Omicron sub-lineages, it may not require any treatment in most cases -- no ivermectin, no antibiotics, no vitamins, and no supplements. Most will recover on their own," Dr. (Prof) Deepak Natarajan, a Delhi-based Interventional Cardiologist, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"For this reason, there is a good chance that the variant will be able to escape some of the neutralizing antibodies triggered by previous infections and vaccine boosters," as per a Nature report. (1 Trusted Source
Why a highly mutated coronavirus variant has scientists on alert

Go to source) The increased differences in the new variant "is not necessarily a cause for alarm", according to Dr. Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton. "What you have is the virus changes quite a lot as it goes along. Some of those changes are not good for the virus. A lot of them are just neutral, they are just a bit different from the others but it doesn't make any difference," Pitt was quoted as saying to BBC Radio Scotland.
Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
"I don't expect it to be any more dangerous than any other versions of COVID-19, except remembering that it is quite a nasty disease in some people. But I don't think any of the variants we have seen across the whole of the last two or three years have been overall different, it's just individuals experience COVID-19 differently and there's a whole range of things you could have. But there's nothing new about the symptoms for this one as far as I know."

References :
  1. Why a highly mutated coronavirus variant has scientists on alert - (https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-02656-9)
Source: IANS
Leading the Way: India's Omicron Booster Vaccine Granted Emergency Use

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals' announced that India's first mRNA-based Omicron booster vaccine has secured Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
Do COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters Protect Pregnant Women from Omicron?

Why should pregnant women get vaccinated soon? COVID-19 vaccines and boosters protected pregnant women during the omicron wave and reduced the risk of severe COVID-related disease.
