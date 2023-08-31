First Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant

Medical professionals from the Pediatrics Department at IMS-BHU (Banaras Hindu University) have successfully conducted the inaugural allogeneic stem cell transplantation on an 11-year-old child afflicted with recurring acute lymphoblastic leukemia (a type of blood cancer).
Professor and in charge of the division, Dr. Vineeta Gupta said that this is the 15th stem cell transplant carried out by the division in the last two years. The first 14 transplants were autologous stem cell transplants where the stem cells were collected from the patient himself/herself.
Advancements in Pediatric Solid Tumor TreatmentThey were performed for pediatric solid tumors (tumors in abdomen and cancer of lymph nodes). For the allogeneic transplant, donor was identified, and the patient was found to have full match with his elder sister.
Stem cells were collected by the process of apheresis from the donor (elder sister) and given to the patient. The patient tolerated the procedure well and was discharged after two months of hospital stay.
The transplant was carried out by Dr. Vineeta Gupta, Dr. Priyanka Aggarwal and their team of fellows, junior residents and nursing officers. The cost of the procedure was one fifth of the cost at corporate hospital.
Source: IANS
