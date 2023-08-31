About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
First Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant

by Colleen Fleiss on August 31, 2023 at 11:58 PM
Medical professionals from the Pediatrics Department at IMS-BHU (Banaras Hindu University) have successfully conducted the inaugural allogeneic stem cell transplantation on an 11-year-old child afflicted with recurring acute lymphoblastic leukemia (a type of blood cancer).

Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy


Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemia.
Advertisement


Professor and in charge of the division, Dr. Vineeta Gupta said that this is the 15th stem cell transplant carried out by the division in the last two years. The first 14 transplants were autologous stem cell transplants where the stem cells were collected from the patient himself/herself.

Advancements in Pediatric Solid Tumor Treatment

They were performed for pediatric solid tumors (tumors in abdomen and cancer of lymph nodes). For the allogeneic transplant, donor was identified, and the patient was found to have full match with his elder sister.

Stem cells were collected by the process of apheresis from the donor (elder sister) and given to the patient. The patient tolerated the procedure well and was discharged after two months of hospital stay.

The transplant was carried out by Dr. Vineeta Gupta, Dr. Priyanka Aggarwal and their team of fellows, junior residents and nursing officers. The cost of the procedure was one fifth of the cost at corporate hospital.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia


Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.
Advertisement

Quiz on Leukemia

Quiz on Leukemia


Making up for 2.9% of all cancers, Leukemia is a serious condition. Do you know all about it? Test your knowledge with this quiz.
Advertisement
Leukemia / Blood Cancer

Leukemia / Blood Cancer


Leukemia is cancer of blood-forming tissues in the body.
Advertisement

