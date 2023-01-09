CPAP Therapy for Snoring can Mitigate Heartburn and Respiratory Symptoms

CPAP- Continuous positive airway pressure, a treatment option for troublesome snoring (also called as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)), can also lessen night-time heartburn, coughing and wheezing, according to a study published in ERJ Open Research.



Managing Snoring and its Ripple Effects

People with OSA often snore loudly, their breathing starts and stops during the night, and they may wake up several times. Not only does this cause tiredness, but it can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.