Novel Mutation's Promise in Parkinson's Disease Defense

Researchers unveil promising pathways for novel Parkinson's disease treatments as they discover an unknown genetic mutation in a protective mitochondrial microprotein dubbed SHLP2, as per a study, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A naturally occurring variant of SHLP2 is a protective factor in Parkinsonâ€™s disease
Go to source). Individuals with this mutation are half as likely to develop the disease as those who do not carry it. The variant form of the protein is relatively rare and is found primarily in people of European descent.
‘Scientists have identified a promising genetic mutation — single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in a small, protective mitochondrial protein, SHLP2, that provides a significant shield against Parkinson's disease. This paves the way for new possibilities in Parkinson's treatment. #parkinsonsdisease, #geneticmutation, #protein, #mutation ’"This study advances our understanding of why people might get Parkinson's and how we might develop new therapies for this devastating disease," said Pinchas Cohen, Professor of gerontology, medicine and biological sciences at the USC Leonard Davis School.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
Genetic Shield Against Parkinson's DiseaseFor the study, the team led a series of experiments where they compared genetic variants in the mitochondrial DNA in patients with Parkinson's disease and controls.
The researchers found a highly protective variant found in 1 percent of Europeans, that reduced the risk of Parkinson's disease by twofold, to 50 percent of the average.
Next, they demonstrated that this naturally occurring variant results in a change to the amino acid sequence and protein structure of SHLP2.
The mutation -- a single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), or a change to a single letter of the protein's genetic code -- is essentially a "gain-of-function" variant that is associated with higher expression of SHLP2 and also makes the microprotein more stable.
Advertisement
The research team was able to use targeted mass spectrometry techniques to identify the tiny peptide's presence in neurons and found that SHLP2 specifically binds to an enzyme in mitochondria called mitochondrial complex 1.
Advertisement
The increased stability of the SHLP2 variant means that the microprotein binds to mitochondrial complex 1 more stably, prevents the decline of the enzyme's activity, and thus reduces mitochondrial dysfunction.
The benefits of the mutant form of SHLP2 were observed in both in vitro experiments in human tissue samples as well as in mouse models of Parkinson's disease.
Reference:
- A naturally occurring variant of SHLP2 is a protective factor in Parkinson’s disease - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41380-023-02344-0)
Source-IANS