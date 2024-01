Implications of Texas's Victory on Emergency Abortion Ban!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

US appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions despite federal guidance



Go to source Trusted Source



‘In a notable decision, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals supports Texas's prohibition of emergency abortions, challenging the Biden administration's plea for federal guidance supremacy. #abortion, #emergencyabortions, #us, #texas ’

Battle of Jurisdictions — A Legal Showdown!

Advertisement

Advertisement

US appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions despite federal guidance - (https://ians.in/detail/us-appeals-court-rules-texas-can-ban-emergency-abortions-despite-federal-guidance--20240103141242)

Advertisement

Texas retains the power to ban emergency abortions as affirmed by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, overriding President Joe Biden's administration's emphasis on prioritizing federal guidance ()."The Texas plaintiffs' argument that medical treatment is historically subject to the police power of the states, not to be superseded unless that was the clear and manifest purpose of Congress, is convincing," Judge Kurt Engelhardt, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote in his opinion.Texas had sued the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over its guidance on thewhich says health providers who perform abortions in emergencies are protected under federal law.A federal judge in Texas blocked the federal agency from enforcing the guidance in Texas in 2022, and the HHS appealed the decision afterward.Last month, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that a pregnant woman, Kate Cox, who was suing the state over its abortion ban, was not permitted to undergo an emergency procedure in the state.Cox, who learned thatTexas has one of the strictest abortion bans in the US.except in rare cases where the life of the expectant mother is under threat. There is no state-wide law prohibiting travel outside of the state for an abortion, but some counties have passed such restrictions in recent months.In October 2023, Lubbock County became the largest county to enact such a measure, making it illegal for anyone to transport a pregnant woman through the county, or pay for her travel, to obtain an abortion.– more than 92,000 people – traveled across state lines for their care, according to a report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights.Source-IANS