Implications of Texas's Victory on Emergency Abortion Ban!

Texas retains the power to ban emergency abortions as affirmed by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, overriding President Joe Biden's administration's emphasis on prioritizing federal guidance (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
US appeals court rules Texas can ban emergency abortions despite federal guidance
Go to source). "The Texas plaintiffs' argument that medical treatment is historically subject to the police power of the states, not to be superseded unless that was the clear and manifest purpose of Congress, is convincing," Judge Kurt Engelhardt, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, wrote in his opinion.
‘In a notable decision, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals supports Texas's prohibition of emergency abortions, challenging the Biden administration's plea for federal guidance supremacy. #abortion, #emergencyabortions, #us, #texas ’Texas had sued the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over its guidance on the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which says health providers who perform abortions in emergencies are protected under federal law.
Battle of Jurisdictions — A Legal Showdown!A federal judge in Texas blocked the federal agency from enforcing the guidance in Texas in 2022, and the HHS appealed the decision afterward.
Cox, who learned that her fetus had a fatal diagnosis, ultimately left the state to obtain the necessary procedure. Texas has one of the strictest abortion bans in the US.
Abortions in the state are prohibited from the point of conception, except in rare cases where the life of the expectant mother is under threat. There is no state-wide law prohibiting travel outside of the state for an abortion, but some counties have passed such restrictions in recent months.
In October 2023, Lubbock County became the largest county to enact such a measure, making it illegal for anyone to transport a pregnant woman through the county, or pay for her travel, to obtain an abortion.
