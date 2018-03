List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Fibromyalgia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Fibromyalgia

Ademetionine Ademetionine (called as S-adenosylmethionine) is used for the treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis (accumulation of bile in the liver) in chronic liver disease and pregnancy, depression, osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia. Trade Names :

Aspirin and Oxycodone Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Carisoprodol Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant, for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. Trade Names :

Chlorzoxazone Chlorzoxazone is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasm and the resulting pain or discomfort. It is used in combination with physical therapy, analgesics (such as aspirin or acetaminophen), and rest. Trade Names : More...

Guaifenesin Guaifenesin is an expectorant, prescribed for chest congestion. It promotes lower respiratory tract drainage by thinning the mucus in the air passages to make it easier to cough up the mucus and clear the airways. Trade Names : More...

Milnacipran Hcl Milnacipran Hcl is a serotonin–norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), prescribed for fibromyalgia.

Pregabalin Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant used as an additional treatment of partial seizures. It is also effective against nerve-related pain as it decreases the number of pain signals sent out by the damaged nerves in the body. It is used in the management of postherpetic neuralgia (nerve pain caused by the chicken pox virus), painful peripheral neuropathy due to diabetes, nerve-related pain due to spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia (a condition where the patient has muscle and connective tissue pain). It is also used in the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...