Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Bird Flu

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Amantadine Amantadine is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu. Trade Names :

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Oseltamivir Oseltamivir is a neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the treatment and prevention of flu. It suppresses the activity of the neuraminidase enzyme, which is responsible for the spread of the virus from an infected cell. Trade Names :