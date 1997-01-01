Enzymes
ICD Code -Y43.6
This medication is an enzyme, prescribed for type I Gaucher disease, an inherited metabolic disorder.
This medication is an enzyme (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)), prescribed for heart attack, stroke, and pulmonary embolism.
This medication is a collagenase enzyme, prescribed for dupuytren contracture (condition that affects the hands and fingers).
This medication is a carboxypeptidase enzyme, prescribed for reducing methotrexate toxic level in kidney failure patients.
This medication is an enzyme, prescribed as an adjuvant in subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration, dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs, and improving resorption of radiopaque agents.
Lipase/amylase/protease
This medication is a modified enzyme, prescribed for severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID) in patients with adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency.
This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
This medication is a uric acid-specific enzyme (uricase), prescribed for chronic gout.
Serratiopeptidase
This medication is an enzyme, prescribed for heart attack, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.
This medication is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion.
