Enzymes

ICD Code -Y43.6

Alglucerase injection This medication is an enzyme, prescribed for type I Gaucher disease, an inherited metabolic disorder.

Alteplase This medication is an enzyme (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)), prescribed for heart attack, stroke, and pulmonary embolism.

Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum This medication is a collagenase enzyme, prescribed for dupuytren contracture (condition that affects the hands and fingers).

Glucarpidase Injection This medication is a carboxypeptidase enzyme, prescribed for reducing methotrexate toxic level in kidney failure patients.

Hyaluronidase This medication is an enzyme, prescribed as an adjuvant in subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration, dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs, and improving resorption of radiopaque agents.

Imiglucerase This medication is an enzyme, prescribed for type I Gaucher disease.

Pegademase bovine This medication is a modified enzyme, prescribed for severe combined immunodeficiency disease (SCID) in patients with adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency.

Pegaspargase This medication is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Pegloticase This medication is a uric acid-specific enzyme (uricase), prescribed for chronic gout.

Streptokinase This medication is an enzyme, prescribed for heart attack, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Urokinase This medication is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion.