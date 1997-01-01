Cholinergic Agents
ICD Code -Y51.1
This medication is a vasodilator, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence; inability to get or keep an erection) in men.
Bethanechol is a powerful cholinergic agent.
Calcitriol Capsules
Calcium Accetate
This medication is a parasympathomimetic and muscarinic agonist, prescribed for dry mouth in patients with Sjogren's syndrome.
This medication is a calcimimetic agent, prescribed for secondary hyperparathyroidism in patients with chronic kidney disease and for hypocalcaemia in patients with parathyroid cancer.
Cyanocobalamin
Dihydrotachysterol (DHT)
This medication is an alcohol antagonist, prescribed for chronic alcoholism.
Ergocalciferol
Ferrous Fumarate/Folic Acid
Ferrous Sulfate/Folate/Vit. B Comp./C
This medication is an anticholinergic, prescribed for painful, frequent, or night time urination and urgency.
This medication is a folic acid analog, prescribed for reducing the toxic effects of methotrexate.
Methylergonovine
This medication is an enzyme inhibitor, prescribed for Gaucher disease.
Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride
Multiple Vitamins with Fluoride and Iron
This medication is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for Myasthenia Gravis.
Niacin, Sustained Release
This medication is a stimulant and detoxifying agent, prescribed for smoking cessation.
This medication is a synthetic octapeptide, prescribed for acromegaly.
Phytonadione (Vitamin K)
This medication is a muscarinic receptor agonist, prescribed for glaucoma, and for dry mouth (xerostomia) in patients with Sjogren's syndrome.
Prenatal Vitamins with Folate
Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/DSS
Prenatal Vitamins with Folate/selenium
This medication is a phosphate-binding agent, prescribed for hyperphophataemia.
Sodium Polystyrene
Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride
Vitamins A, D, C with Fluoride and Iron