Antiarrhythmics

ICD Code -Y52.2

Adenosine This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Amiodarone This medication is used to treat life-threatening irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and to maintain a normal heart rate in patients who have not responded to other medications.

Bretylium Tosylate Injection This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for ventricular fibrillation and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia.

Digoxin This medication is a purified cardiac glycoside derived from leaves of digitalis plant, prescribed for congestive heart failure.

Disopyramide This medication is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms.

Disopyramide, Sustained Release

Dofetilide This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Dronedarone This medication is antiarrhythmic, prescribed for atrial fibrillation and reducing the risk of hospitalization for this condition.

Encainide Hydrochloride This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for cardiac arrhythmias.

Flecainide This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Ibutilide This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart rhythm.

Levomethadyl Acetate This medication is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for opiate addiction.

Mexiletine This medication is used to treat irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and maintain a normal heart rate.

Moricizine This medication is an orally active antiarrhythmic drug, prescribed for irregular heart beats.

Procainamide This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart beat.

Procainamide, Sustained Release

Propafenone This medication is an anti-arrhythmic, prescribed for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythm.

Quinidine This medication is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms.

Quinidine Gluconate

Quinidine Sulfate

Quinidine Sulfate, Sustained Release

Sotalol This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats.