Antiarrhythmics
ICD Code -Y52.2
This medication is used to treat life-threatening irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and to maintain a normal heart rate in patients who have not responded to other medications.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for ventricular fibrillation and life-threatening ventricular arrhythmia.
This medication is a purified cardiac glycoside derived from leaves of digitalis plant, prescribed for congestive heart failure.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms.
Disopyramide, Sustained Release
This medication is antiarrhythmic, prescribed for atrial fibrillation and reducing the risk of hospitalization for this condition.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for cardiac arrhythmias.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for irregular heart rhythm.
This medication is used to treat irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) and maintain a normal heart rate.
This medication is an orally active antiarrhythmic drug, prescribed for irregular heart beats.
Procainamide, Sustained Release
This medication is an anti-arrhythmic, prescribed for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythm.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms.
Quinidine Gluconate
Quinidine Sulfate
Quinidine Sulfate, Sustained Release
This medication is a non-selective beta-blocker, prescribed for irregular heartbeats.
This medication is an antiarrhythmic agent, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythm.