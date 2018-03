Anti- Inflammatory Agents- Topical

ICD Code -Y56.0

Aclometasone

Flurandrenolide This medication is an adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for certain skin diseases.

High Potency - ICD Code -Y56.0

Amcinonide This medication is a topical glucocorticoid, prescribed for skin inflammation and itching.

Betamethasone Topical This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for certain types of skin disorders.

Betamethasone Valerate

Desoximetasone This medication is a topical (for the skin) steroid, prescribed for inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses.

Fluocinolone This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for eczema.

Fluocinonide This medication is a topical adrenocortical steroid, prescribed for skin disorders such as itching, redness, dryness, crusting, scaling, inflammation and discomfort.

Triamcinolone Actonide

Low Potency - ICD Code -Y56.0

Desonide This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and contact dermatitis in both adults and children.

Hydrocortisone This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions.

Triamcinolone Acetonide

Medium Potency - ICD Code -Y56.0

Alclometasone Diproprionate

Fluticasone This medication is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Hydrocortisone Valerate This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various skin diseases.

Mometasone Furoate

Triamcinolone Topical This medication is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation caused by certain types of allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis.

Ultra High Potency - ICD Code -Y56.0

Augmented Betamethasone Dipropionate

Clobetasol Propinate This medication is a corticosteroid, prescribed for skin disorders including eczema, psoriasis and lichen sclerosis.