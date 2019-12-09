World Sepsis Day - ‘Stop Sepsis, Save Lives’

Highlights
:
- World Sepsis Day
is observed worldwide on the 13th September to raise and spread
awareness about sepsis, and how to prevent sepsis and deaths related to
sepsis
- Sepsis occurs
when the immune system reacts to infection with an intense response by
secreting powerful chemicals. This dysregulated immune reaction injures
several organs causing multiple organ failure and death
- Statistics
estimate that 27-30 million persons develop annually and result in 7-9
million deaths. Those who survive sepsis may have lasting consequences.
Sepsis can and should be prevented
World Sepsis Day (WSD) is observed worldwide on the 13th
September to create awareness about sepsis, and how to prevent sepsis and
sepsis-related deaths.
Origin of
World Sepsis Day
World Sepsis Day was initiated by the Global Sepsis Alliance
(GSA) in 2012 with the purpose of spreading awareness about sepsis and
preventing sepsis as well as related deaths. The GSA is a non-profit
organization and collaborates with the World Health Organization (WHO), various groups
involved in fighting against sepsis
and several governments across the world to
carry its campaign to the world arena.
In
a major development, the World Health Organization passed a resolution on the
26th May 2017 declaring sepsis as a global health challenge, to be dealt with
as a top priority and the importance of preventing sepsis
and related deaths.
This has been a major boost in the global crusade against sepsis.
‘Sepsis results in more deaths than heart attacks across the world. Statistics estimate that 27-30 million people develop sepsis annually, resulting in 7-9 million deaths. Those who survive sepsis may have lasting consequences. Therefore, let us come together on this World Sepsis Day (WSD) to raise public awareness about sepsis.’
Read More..
Show Full Article
What We Can Do to Prevent Sepsis &
Sepsis-related Deaths
Sepsis and related deaths can be prevented
and it
is our responsibility to become involved and support the campaign and to raise
awareness among the general public
- Download campaign
material from the official website such as sepsis awareness clips,
posters, information leaflets, wallpapers, banners, the WSD flyer,
stickers presentation templates, pink-themed stuff and much more and share
widely on social media or use in your community to raise and spread
awareness
- Embed the
"What is Sepsis" video in your social media account and share
widely among family and friends
- Tweet about WSD
or share a story on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter
- Download the WSD
frame and click your profile picture within the frame and share with your
friends on social media
- Sign the World
Sepsis Declaration on the official site to show your solidarity to the
campaign
- Distribute
leaflets about WSD and sepsis prevention in prominent places in your
community such as parks, malls or libraries
- Organizations
should conduct seminars or webinars to raise awareness about sepsis and
its prevention
- Health centers
and hospitals should display prominent messages about sepsis and
prevention in their premises
- Print and visual
media should carry prominent articles and programs and discussions by
experts on how sepsis can be prevented
- Sell pink themes
stuff such as clips, pins, brooches or bracelets and donate the proceeds
to charity and to fund the campaign
- Organize an event
such as a walk, marathon or even a quiz or gala event and raise funds to
support the campaign
- Make a personal
or corporate donation to show your solidarity for WSD
Preventing Sepsis & Sepsis Related Deaths
Sepsis - Facts & Figures
- Sepsis a Leading Cause of Death in US
Hospitals than heart attacks
- According to
statistics, 27-30 million persons develop sepsis annually and resulting in
7-9 million deaths
- Sepsis can be
prevented by the measures outlined above
- Early diagnosis and treatment can save lives
- Symptoms of sepsis
include fever, tiredness, severe body and muscle pain, breathlessness, bluish skin or the sudden appearance of a rash, shivering and
not passing urine for an entire day
- Persons at risk
include children, the elderly, cancer patients, those receiving
chemotherapy, HIV patients, persons who have undergone
removal of the spleen, patients with
diabetes, chronic diseases
In summary, sepsis is preventable and WSD aims to create and
spread awareness about recognizing signs of sepsis and the importance of early
diagnosis to prevent sepsis-related deaths. Let us all unite in this fight
against sepsis.
References :
- World Sepsis Day - (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/wsd2019)
- World Sepsis Day Toolkit Section - (https://www.worldsepsisday.org/toolkits)
Source: Medindia