World First Aid Day: ‘First Aid and Road Safety’

The key goals of
First Aid can be succinctly summarized in the acronym '3 Ps', which are
highlighted below:
Another set of
goals for keeping a badly injured person alive is to follow the 'ABCs' of First
Aid, which is very important, especially in case of road
traffic accidents. 'ABC' stands for 'Airway', 'Breathing' and 'Circulation.' These indicate:
(i) A
irway or respiratory tract should be open
without any obstruction,
(ii) B
reathing should be normal, and
(iii) C
irculation of blood should be normal, which
can be verified by checking the pulse.
First Aid App: A Useful New Innovation
Currently, there
are two First Aid Apps that are available - one developed by the British Red
Cross and the other by the Canadian Red Cross. These help to prepare for
hands-on First Aid training, as well as refresh one's First Aid skills.
Indian Red Cross Society and its Activities
The Indian Red
Cross Society, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, has been at the
forefront of providing First Aid training in partnership with St. John's
Ambulance (India). First Aid training is imparted to
the general population, to those working in risky occupations, as well as to
communities living in disaster-prone areas of the country.
The Indian Red Cross Society, through its First Aid training
activities, aims to help achieve Sustainable
Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): 'Ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages'
,
as well as contribute to the Government of India's target of achieving 'Health for all'.
Moreover, the Indian Red Cross Society's State Branches celebrate
World First Aid Day annually by organizing awareness events and training
sessions to educate people of all ages about the importance of First Aid, as
well as encourage them to wear helmets and seatbelts to avoid injuries in the
event of road traffic accidents. The Society also gives away awards and prizes to honor those
who excel in providing First Aid services for saving lives
.
Road Traffic Accidents: Facts & Figures
- 9th leading cause of death worldwide
- Will become 7th leading cause of death
worldwide by 2030
- Road traffic deaths account for 2.2 percent of all
deaths worldwide
- Global rate of road traffic deaths is 18.2 per
100,000 population
- 1.35 million deaths occur due to road traffic
accidents every year
- 50 million people are injured due to road traffic
accidents every year
- 50 percent of road traffic deaths are among
pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists
- Wearing motorcycle helmets can reduce the
risk of fatal injuries by 42 percent and head
injuries by 69 percent
- Wearing seatbelts can reduce risk of
death by 45-50 percent for front-seat
occupants and 25 percent for rear seat occupants
- Using child restraints can reduce deaths by 60
percent in children
- 5-35 percent of road traffic deaths are
alcohol-related
- Enforcing drink-driving laws can reduce road
traffic deaths by 20 percent
- Road traffic injuries
are the leading cause of death in the age group of 5-29 years
- Anoxia is the most common cause of road traffic
deaths
- Road traffic deaths in low-income countries are
double that of high-income countries
- 93 percent of road traffic deaths occur in low- and
middle-income countries (LMICs)
- USD 65 billion is the annual cost borne by LMICs
for road traffic accidents
First Aid Tips for Two Common Injuries in
Road Traffic Accidents
Severe bleeding and
head injuries are very common in road traffic accidents. The First Aids for
these are briefly highlighted below:
- Bleeding:
This is very common in road traffic accidents. The First Aid for heavy bleeding is to apply firm and
direct pressure on the wound using a clean cloth or bandage if available.
If the bleeding is in the lower limb, the leg should be raised above the
level of the body, keeping the victim lying on his/her back. The head and
torso should be raised if the bleeding is in the upper part of the body
- Head
Injury: If a head injury is suspected, the victim
should not be moved abruptly and should be kept on his/her back. The head
should be bandaged with a clean cloth to stop any bleeding. The heart rate
should be checked and it should be ensured that the victim is breathing
properly. If breathing has stopped, then cardiopulmonary
resuscitation (CPR)will be required. It is very important to
take the victim to the hospital as soon as possible
Global Road Safety Partnership: A Major
Initiative to Reduce Road Traffic Accidents Worldwide
The Global Road
Safety Partnership (GRSP) is a Flagship Program of the International Federation
of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was established exactly two decades ago in
1999,in partnership with the UK Government's Department for International
Development (DFID) and the World Bank. This year marks its 20th
Anniversary.
The major objective
of this Global Partnership is to bring together various stakeholders from the
public and private sectors, as well as from civil society to reduce the
incidence of road traffic deaths and injuries in LMICs. The GRSP is currently
active in over 40 countries, where multi-sectoral road safety partnerships have
been established to implement good practice interventions
for promoting road safety
throughout the world.
Conclusion
Although great strides have been made to increase road traffic
safety worldwide, achieving the Sustainable
Development Goal (SDG) Target 3.6
of a '50 percent reduction in the number of road traffic deaths by 2020' still
remains a far cry.Therefore, in the current scenario,
First Aid practices should be promoted to tackle the ever-increasing menace of
road traffic accidents on a war footing to save as many lives as possible.
