World First Aid Day: ‘First Aid and Road Safety’

P reserve Life: This is the primary goal of First Aid. Its objective is to save lives by preventing death or serious disability, so that life is preserved

Prevent Further Harm: This means preventing the condition from worsening, as well as ensuring that furtherinjury does not occur

Promote Recovery: Once the 'first 2 Ps' have been addressed, the third and final goal of First Aid should be to initiate the recovery process by supportive care, so that the victim can be stabilized prior to transfer to a hospital or clinic so that proper medical care can be given

‘World First Aid Day is observed on 2nd Saturday in September every year. This year (2019), it is observed on 14th September. the his year’s theme is ‘First Aid and Road Safety,’ which aims to create awareness about the importance of First Aid in saving lives during road traffic accidents.’

The key goals of First Aid can be succinctly summarized in the acronym '3 Ps', which are highlighted below:Another set of goals for keeping a badly injured person alive is to follow the 'ABCs' of First Aid, which is very important, especially in case of road traffic accidents. 'ABC' stands for 'Airway', 'Breathing' and 'Circulation.' These indicate: