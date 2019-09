World First Aid Day: ‘First Aid and Road Safety’

A

First Aid App: A Useful New Innovation

Indian Red Cross Society and its Activities

Road Traffic Accidents: Facts & Figures

9 th leading cause of death worldwide

leading cause of death worldwide Will become 7 th leading cause of death worldwide by 2030

leading cause of death worldwide by 2030 Road traffic deaths account for 2.2 percent of all deaths worldwide

Global rate of road traffic deaths is 18.2 per 100,000 population

1.35 million deaths occur due to road traffic accidents every year

50 million people are injured due to road traffic accidents every year

50 percent of road traffic deaths are among pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists

Wearing motorcycle helmets can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 42 percent and head injuries by 69 percent

Wearing seatbelts can reduce risk of death by 45-50 percent for front-seat occupants and 25 percent for rear seat occupants

Using child restraints can reduce deaths by 60 percent in children

5-35 percent of road traffic deaths are alcohol-related

Enforcing drink-driving laws can reduce road traffic deaths by 20 percent

Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death in the age group of 5-29 years

Anoxia is the most common cause of road traffic deaths

Road traffic deaths in low-income countries are double that of high-income countries

93 percent of road traffic deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

USD 65 billion is the annual cost borne by LMICs for road traffic accidents

First Aid Tips for Two Common Injuries in Road Traffic Accidents

Bleeding: This is very common in road traffic accidents. The First Aid for heavy bleeding is to apply firm and direct pressure on the wound using a clean cloth or bandage if available. If the bleeding is in the lower limb, the leg should be raised above the level of the body, keeping the victim lying on his/her back. The head and torso should be raised if the bleeding is in the upper part of the body

This is very common in road traffic accidents. The First Aid for heavy bleeding is to apply firm and direct pressure on the wound using a clean cloth or bandage if available. If the bleeding is in the lower limb, the leg should be raised above the level of the body, keeping the victim lying on his/her back. The head and torso should be raised if the bleeding is in the upper part of the body Head Injury: If a head injury is suspected, the victim should not be moved abruptly and should be kept on his/her back. The head should be bandaged with a clean cloth to stop any bleeding. The heart rate should be checked and it should be ensured that the victim is breathing properly. If breathing has stopped, then cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)will be required. It is very important to take the victim to the hospital as soon as possible



Global Road Safety Partnership: A Major Initiative to Reduce Road Traffic Accidents Worldwide

Conclusion

(i)irway or respiratory tract should be open without any obstruction,(ii)reathing should be normal, and(iii)irculation of blood should be normal, which can be verified by checking the pulse.Currently, there are two First Aid Apps that are available - one developed by the British Red Cross and the other by the Canadian Red Cross. These help to prepare for hands-on First Aid training, as well as refresh one's First Aid skills.The Indian Red Cross Society, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, has been at the forefront of providing First Aid training in partnership with St. John's Ambulance (India). First Aid training is imparted to the general population, to those working in risky occupations, as well as to communities living in disaster-prone areas of the country.The Indian Red Cross Society, through its First Aid training activities, aims to help achieve, as well as contribute to the Government of India's target of achievingMoreover, the Indian Red Cross Society's State Branches celebrate World First Aid Day annually by organizing awareness events and training sessions to educate people of all ages about the importance of First Aid, as well as encourage them to wear helmets and seatbelts to avoid injuries in the event of road traffic accidents. The Society also gives away awards and prizes to honor those who excel in providing First Aid services for saving lives Severe bleeding and head injuries are very common in road traffic accidents. The First Aids for these are briefly highlighted below:The Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP) is a Flagship Program of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was established exactly two decades ago in 1999,in partnership with the UK Government's Department for International Development (DFID) and the World Bank. This year marks its 20Anniversary.The major objective of this Global Partnership is to bring together various stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as from civil society to reduce the incidence of road traffic deaths and injuries in LMICs. The GRSP is currently active in over 40 countries, where multi-sectoral road safety partnerships have been established to implement good practice interventions for promoting road safety throughout the world.Although great strides have been made to increase road traffic safety worldwide, achieving theof a '50 percent reduction in the number of road traffic deaths by 2020' still remains a far cry.Therefore, in the current scenario, First Aid practices should be promoted to tackle the ever-increasing menace of road traffic accidents on a war footing to save as many lives as possible.Source: Medindia