Highlights
:
- The United Nations University has published an online
tool on the 22nd March 2019 coinciding with the World Water Day
to guide the nations of the world, particularly those affected by water
crisis to achieve the sustainable development goal of clean water and
sanitation for all by 2030
- The Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs)
are a set of 17 goals identified by the United Nations General Assembly in
2015 to be achieved globally by 2030 in order to transform the world
- One of the 17 goals (namely SDG 6) is to ensure clean
water and sanitation for all by 2030. Water scarcity, improper sanitation
and bad water quality can adversely affect health, food security and
economy of a nation and need to be urgently addressed
An online tool has published by the United Nations
University on the 22nd
March 2019 coinciding with the World Water
Day to guide the nations of the world, particularly those affected by water
crisis to achieve the sustainable development goal of clean water and sanitation
for all by 2030.
UN University
Online Tool To Achieve Clean Water & Sanitation For All By 2030
The tool has been developed by the United Nations University
- Institute of Water, Environment & Health (UNU-INWEH), along with the
United Nations Office for Sustainable Development (UNOSD), and national organizations of the 5 partner
countries namely Korea, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Tunisia and Ghana involved in the
development of the system.
Dr. Jong-Soo Yoon, Head of UNOSD, says:
"We hope that by sharing knowledge and training people in a proven
system, more nations can effectively assess their situations and replace gaps
and weaknesses with workable policies, frameworks and action plans. This will
ultimately contribute to reducing water scarcity and pollution, mitigating
disasters, and halt the ongoing degradation of water-dependent
ecosystems."
Key Targets
of SDG 6 Hoped To Be Achieved Through the UN Online Tool
- Access to safe
and cheap drinking water to all
- Adequate sanitation
for all and ending the practice of open field defecation with special
consideration for girls and women in vulnerable positions
- Improve
water quality by addressing
pollutants and chemical waste released into water bodies
- Efficient use of water and better water management to ensure optimal supply during times
of scarcity
- Implement water management solutions across all levels ensuring cooperation among various
groups
- Protecting
water bodies and related
ecosystems such as rivers, lakes, wetlands, forests and mountains
- Developing infrastructure and necessary resources
required to support water and
sanitation-related systems such as rainwater harvesting desalination, wastewater treatment,
water efficiency, recycling and reuse technologies
- Call upon local
communities to get involved and participate in water management and
sanitation programs for more effective implementation
How The
Online Tool Hopes To Achieve SDG 6 Targets?
Although the tool is useful to all nations, the guidelines
would be especially relevant to the developing nations of Sub-Saharan Africa,
Southern Asia, South-Eastern Asia and Central Asia where the water crisis is
particularly acute.
- The system outlines the 6 step path to achieve SDG6. These include the following
- Collecting
data about the
current situation using experts and scientists and pooling the information and
prioritizing which data to adopt and implement by experts as well as
policymakers
- Translate the amassed data into a single evidence-based interface
relevant to various users based on which discussions will be held and decisions
will be made
- Use the evidence-based data to make plans
and find solutions weighing the strengths and flaws of each solution
and the challenges that can be expected
- Involve all
stakeholders in making plans, address the gaps and build on strengths.
Seek the help of international
experts and agencies to action the plan. Help and support from leading UN
agencies is available to both low and high-income nations
- Implementing
the solution across all sectors
with agreement from all those involved and the government giving priority
to its implementation
- Monitor
progress and change plans as appropriate
based on the situation keeping in
mind the following six components given below which is key to successful implementation of
SDG 6
- The tool outlines
easy to understand guidelines to identify
key strengths and flaws in the six critical components described
below, that are necessary for successful SDG implementation and were
identified following detailed discussions with the partnering nations.
These include the following (3
components relate to capability and 3 to sustainability)
- Capacity
of countries to set targets and
achieve the set goals
- Strong policymakers
and institutional strength necessary to put the plans into action
- Draw a budget
plan and weigh the cost-benefit balance of achieving each SDG target and integrate the
SDG 6 goal to national schemes where appropriate
- Address women's
water-related needs
and empower them and include
them in key decision making
- Presence of a strong institutional
framework to anticipate and cope with water associated disasters and
to protect the affected
population from risks and help them to recover from the disaster and
minimize damage
- Administration and policymakers must be corruption free and transparent in
their actions to win public trust and make the SDG 6 goal a reality
Water & Sanitation -
Key Global Facts and Figures
Summary
- 30 percent of
population does not have access to clean water and 60
percent lack lack adequate sanitation facilities
- A staggering 892 million persons still practice open
field defecation
- Over 40 percent of global
population is affected by water scarcity and figures are expected to rise
- Over 2 billion people live with reduced or poor access
to fresh water and it is feared that the numbers will increase further by
2050
- Over 80 percent of waste
water generated by human activities is directly released into rivers and
seas without removal of pollutants
- Nearly 1000 kids die every day due to preventable
diarrheal diseases as a result of poor quality of water
- Nearly 3/4th of water from rivers, aquifers
and lakes is used for agriculture
- Water related disasters account for nearly 70
percent deaths from natural disasters
‘The online UNU tool is free and accessible to all. It is in the form of an online educational tutorial that targets professionals in water management, policymakers and individuals keen and motivated to achieving the United Nations SDG 6 goal of clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.’
The United Nations University - Institute of Water,
Environment & Health (UNU-INWEH) has published an online tool on the 22nd
March 2019 to help nations plan and achieve one of the key sustainable
development goals (SDG6), namely clean water and sanitation for all by 2030.
