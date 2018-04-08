medindia
Modi's Clean India Mission Can Stop Up to 3 Lakh Deaths: WHO

by Iswarya on  August 4, 2018 at 9:57 AM Indian Health News
World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday complimenting India's effort towards safe sanitation services, said that Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) could prevent up to three lakh deaths due to diarrhea and protein-energy malnutrition (PEM) by October 2019.
Modi's Clean India Mission Can Stop Up to 3 Lakh Deaths: WHO

"As the initial results of a WHO modelling study on the health impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) outline, India's accelerated coverage of safe sanitation services, and its determination to end open defecation, will have a substantial effect on the burden of diarrheal disease and PEM by reducing mortality and accumulative Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs)," said WHO quoting Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for South-East Asia.

According to WHO, the Swachh Bharat Mission could result in over 14 million more years of healthy life in the period measured, with the benefits accruing yearly thereafter.

"That is especially remarkable given that before 2014 unsafe sanitation caused an estimated 199 million cases of diarrhea annually, with modeling showing the problem will almost be eliminated when the universal use of safe sanitation facilities is achieved," she added.

According to Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, sanitation coverage in rural India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission rose to 85 percent with 7.4 crore toilets built across rural India. As a result over 3.8 lakh, villages and 391 districts were declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) this year.

"India pursues WHO South-East Asia's Flagship Priorities and strives to fulfill the Sustainable Development Goals, including Sustainable Development Goal 6, which obliges countries to ensure access to safe water and sanitation for all, and Sustainable Development Goal 3, which obliges them to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages," Singh said.

Source: IANS

Related Links

Clean India is Best Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM

Clean India is Best Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a clean India was the best tribute that could be offered to Mahatma Gandhi's memory, even as various ministries in the government kicked off their respective Swachh Bharat Abhiyan drives.

Indian Government Launches Short Film Series Against Open Defecation

Indian Government Launches Short Film Series Against Open Defecation

A short film series titled "An Open Mind", to eliminate open defecation and adopt safe sanitation practices, has been launched by the Ministry.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Malnutrition

Malnutrition

Malnutrition refers to imbalances in a person's intake of energy or nutrients and can occur due to an excess consumption of nutrients or a lack of nutrients.

