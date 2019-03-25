Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure, can effectively treat uterine fibroids, with fewer complications compared to surgical procedures like myomectomy, reveals a new research.

Uterine Fibroid Embolization Treatment Better Than Surgery

