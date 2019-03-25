Uterine Fibroid Embolization Treatment Better Than Surgery

Highlights:
- Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a minimally
invasive, safe and effective procedure
- UFE is better than surgical procedures such as
myomectomy
- It has fewer complications and lesser chances of
recurrence of uterine fibroids
Uterine
fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure, can effectively
treat uterine fibroids, with fewer complications compared to surgical
procedures like myomectomy, reveals a new research.
The
research team found that women who underwent UFE had a lesser need for further treatments
compared to those who had surgery. The study was being presented at the Society
of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting in Austin, Texas,
USA.
‘Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a minimally-invasive procedure that is safer and more effective than a surgery, with fewer complications and lesser chances of recurrence.’
Uterine fibroids
also known as leiomyomas, are non-cancerous
growths that occur in the muscular wall of the uterus and affect 20-40 percent
of premenopausal women. They do not increase the risk of uterine cancer
.
Uterine Fibroids: Facts & Figures
- 70-80 percent of women develop
uterine fibroids
- 5-10 percent of women show symptoms of uterine fibroids
- 28 percent have never heard of
uterine fibroids
- 57 percent believe they're not at
risk
- 19 percent believe fibroids are
cancerous
- 11 percent believe that hysterectomy (surgical removal of uterus) is the only treatment option
- 44 percent have never heard of UFE
Study Features
- This was
a retrospective cohort study
- The study
was carried out between 1st January, 2008 to 31st
December, 2014
- The study
included 950 uterine fibroid patients, whose treatment outcomes were
analyzed
- Half of the patients underwent UFE, while the other half
underwent myomectomy
Study Findings
- Complications
were more in the myomectomy group than in the UFE group after a 7-year
follow-up
- Blood
transfusion rate was 2.9 percent in the myomectomy group compared to 1.1
percent in the UFE group
- Hemoglobin
levels improved significantly in both groups one year after the procedures
due to reduced bleeding
- Both
procedures were comparably effective based on the rate of secondary
interventions (UFE, myomectomy or hysterectomy) required
- Secondary
interventions were required in 9.9 percent of women in the myomectomy
group, compared to 8.6 percent in the UFE group
- Rate of
miscarriage was similar in both groups
Treatment Options for Uterine Fibroids
Treatment
options include administration of medication. If this is unsuccessful, then
UFE, myomectomy
or hysterectomy may be recommended.
"Women have options for treating their
uterine fibroids. UFE and myomectomy are procedures with similar efficacy and
durability for treating fibroids, but UFE has fewer complications and shorter
hospital stays,"
said lead author Dr. Jemianne Bautista Jia, MD, who is a
radiologist at Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, California, USA. "There are important factors women should
consider when choosing between the procedures. These factors include the risk
of bleeding, possibility of infections, and recovery time."
- Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE): This procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist,
who makes a tiny incision in the groin. This allows access to the blood
vessels carrying oxygen and nutrients to the fibroids, so that they can
survive. A catheter (narrow plastic tube) is inserted through the femoral
artery, guided by real-time imaging. Upon reaching the target area, small
particles are released that block the blood supply to the fibroids,
depriving them of nutrients, resulting in their shrinkage and complete
resolution. The success rate of UFE is 90 percent. UFE is minimally invasive with a lesser risk of
post-procedure complications. It completely relieves the symptoms,
preserves the uterus, has a short recovery time, and improves the quality
of life
- Myomectomy: Also known as
fibroidectomy, this is a major surgical procedure that removes the
fibroids, leaving the uterus intact. Unlike hysterectomy, a woman having
myomectomy can still bear children. There are three types of myomectomy:
(i) abdominal myomectomy, (ii) laparoscopic myomectomy, and (iii)
hysteroscopic myomectomy. This procedure is very effective and improves
symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain. However, its
major drawback is the chance of recurrence of the fibroids
Future Plans
The
research team proposes to study the impact
of all uterine-sparing fibroid procedures on pregnancy, which is still not
well-understood.
References :
- Comparison of uterine artery embolization and myomectomy for treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids: A long-term retrospective analysis. SIR Annual Scientific Meeting, March 23-28, 2019, Austin, Texas, USA. Abstract 137 - (https://www.sirmeeting.org/index.cfm?do=abs.viewAbs&abs=2858)
Source: Medindia