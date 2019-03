Uterine Fibroid Embolization Treatment Better Than Surgery

‘Uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) is a minimally-invasive procedure that is safer and more effective than a surgery, with fewer complications and lesser chances of recurrence.’

Uterine Fibroids: Facts & Figures

70-80 percent of women develop uterine fibroids

5-10 percent of women show symptoms of uterine fibroids

28 percent have never heard of uterine fibroids

57 percent believe they're not at risk

19 percent believe fibroids are cancerous

11 percent believe that hysterectomy (surgical removal of uterus) is the only treatment option

44 percent have never heard of UFE

Study Features

This was a retrospective cohort study

The study was carried out between 1 st January, 2008 to 31 st December, 2014

January, 2008 to 31 December, 2014 The study included 950 uterine fibroid patients, whose treatment outcomes were analyzed

Half of the patients underwent UFE, while the other half underwent myomectomy

Study Findings

Complications were more in the myomectomy group than in the UFE group after a 7-year follow-up

Blood transfusion rate was 2.9 percent in the myomectomy group compared to 1.1 percent in the UFE group

Hemoglobin levels improved significantly in both groups one year after the procedures due to reduced bleeding

Both procedures were comparably effective based on the rate of secondary interventions (UFE, myomectomy or hysterectomy) required

Secondary interventions were required in 9.9 percent of women in the myomectomy group, compared to 8.6 percent in the UFE group

Rate of miscarriage was similar in both groups

Treatment Options for Uterine Fibroids

Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE): This procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist, who makes a tiny incision in the groin. This allows access to the blood vessels carrying oxygen and nutrients to the fibroids, so that they can survive. A catheter (narrow plastic tube) is inserted through the femoral artery, guided by real-time imaging. Upon reaching the target area, small particles are released that block the blood supply to the fibroids, depriving them of nutrients, resulting in their shrinkage and complete resolution. The success rate of UFE is 90 percent. UFE is minimally invasive with a lesser risk of post-procedure complications. It completely relieves the symptoms, preserves the uterus, has a short recovery time, and improves the quality of life

This procedure is performed by an interventional radiologist, who makes a tiny incision in the groin. This allows access to the blood vessels carrying oxygen and nutrients to the fibroids, so that they can survive. A catheter (narrow plastic tube) is inserted through the femoral artery, guided by real-time imaging. Upon reaching the target area, small particles are released that block the blood supply to the fibroids, depriving them of nutrients, resulting in their shrinkage and complete resolution. The success rate of UFE is 90 percent. UFE is minimally invasive with a lesser risk of post-procedure complications. It completely relieves the symptoms, preserves the uterus, has a short recovery time, and improves the quality of life Myomectomy: Also known as fibroidectomy, this is a major surgical procedure that removes the fibroids, leaving the uterus intact. Unlike hysterectomy, a woman having myomectomy can still bear children. There are three types of myomectomy: (i) abdominal myomectomy, (ii) laparoscopic myomectomy, and (iii) hysteroscopic myomectomy. This procedure is very effective and improves symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and pelvic pain. However, its major drawback is the chance of recurrence of the fibroids

Future Plans

Comparison of uterine artery embolization and myomectomy for treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids: A long-term retrospective analysis. SIR Annual Scientific Meeting, March 23-28, 2019, Austin, Texas, USA. Abstract 137 - (https://www.sirmeeting.org/index.cfm?do=abs.viewAbs&abs=2858)

The research team found that women who underwent UFE had a lesser need for further treatments compared to those who had surgery. The study was being presented at the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting in Austin, Texas, USA. Uterine fibroids also known as leiomyomas, are non-cancerous growths that occur in the muscular wall of the uterus and affect 20-40 percent of premenopausal women. They do not increase the risk of uterine cancer Treatment options include administration of medication. If this is unsuccessful, then UFE, myomectomy or hysterectomy may be recommended.said lead author Dr. Jemianne Bautista Jia, MD, who is a radiologist at Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles, California, USA.The research team proposes to study the impact of all uterine-sparing fibroid procedures on pregnancy, which is still not well-understood.Source: Medindia