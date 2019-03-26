First In-depth Study on Pregnant Women in US Prisons

‘A new study on pregnant women in US prisons, which focuses on the frequency of pregnancy and its outcomes, aims to improve maternal and neonatal health in prisons across the US.’

Study Background

In 2016, there were over 110,000 women in federal and state prisons across the USA

75 percent of the above women were in the age group 18-44 years

As per a 2004 BJS survey, 3 percent of women in federal prisons and 4 percent of women in state prisons were pregnant at the time of imprisonment

The 2004 BJS survey data only took into consideration self-reported pregnancies

Study Objective

Study Procedure

Prison administration was contacted for participating in the study

Approval for the participation of federal prisons was granted by the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Approval for the participation of state prisons was granted by the US State Departments of Corrections

A 'Site Reporter' was appointed for each prison to collect data on pregnant women and pregnancy outcomes on a monthly basis

Information on the following parameters was collected:

Live births



Miscarriages



Stillbirths



Preterm births



Abortions



Maternal deaths

Monthly data were sent by site reporters to the Johns Hopkins researchers through a secure, web-based program called Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap)

Johns Hopkins research staff assessed the data for any inaccuracies and made the necessary corrections

43 percent of site reporters were interviewed by the researchers to cross-check the accuracy and quality of the submitted data

Study Findings

1,396 pregnant women were imprisoned in 22 state and all federal prisons across the US during the study period (2016-2017)

The above prisons contained 57 percent of all imprisoned women in the US

During the women's incarceration, there were 753 live births

6 percent of live births were preterm (10% in the general population)

30 percent of live births were delivered by Cesarean section (31.9% in the general population)

Statistics on other pregnancy outcomes include the following:

Miscarriages - 46



Abortions - 11



Stillbirths - 4



Newborn deaths - 3



Maternal deaths - 0 (Annual national figures: >700 maternal deaths)

Reasons for variation of preterm birth rates between prisons include the following:

Pre-incarceration health conditions



Access to prenatal care



Availability of food and shelter



Access to illegal drugs

Access to quality healthcare varied between prisons. So, the data are not generalizable for states that didn't participate in the study

Pregnancy outcomes varied widely between states

Study Limitations

Stage of pregnancy at the time of imprisonment

Size of the prisons

Prison policies on pregnancy testing

Type of hospital used for delivery of babies

Quality of living conditions in prisons

Pregnancy statistics from the other 28 state prison systems (including New York, Florida and California - the largest)

Demographic data on age and ethnicity

Future Plans

Concluding Remarks

Pregnancy Outcomes in US Prisons, 2016-2017 - (https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/10.2105/AJPH.2019.305006)

The findings have been published in the, a publication of the American Public Health Association (APHA).The lead author of the study was Dr. Carolyn Beth Sufrin, MD, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, with a joint appointment at the Department of Health, Behavior and Society at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. She is also the author of the book "Jailcare: Finding the Safety Net for Women Behind Bars".says Sufrin.The study was based on the only dataset available on the prevalence of pregnancy in US prisons, which was collected by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS). Interestingly, all current national health statistics totally excluded data from prisons, thereby contributing to the paucity of information on maternal health and childbirths in US prisons. The major background information obtained from the BJS includes the following:The study was aimed at reducing the above information gap by gathering data on pregnant women and pregnancy outcomes in 22 states and all federal prison systems across the US over a span of one year (2016-2017).The study procedure involved the following steps:The major findings of the study are indicated below:says Sufrin.She adds:Information is lacking on the following important aspects:The research team plans to gather demographic data, as well as information on patient experiences by conducting one-on-one interviews. They also plan to assess the quality of maternity care in prisons.The research team is optimistic that this study will be instrumental in developing guidelines for tracking pregnant women and improving their antenatal healthcare in prisons across the US.says Sufrin,Source: Medindia