What Should be Done With Drugs That Have Passed Their Expiry Date?

Expiry dates on medicines are very important for ensuring safety

Many expired drugs still have high potency after the expiry

But taking expired drugs is arguable and highly controversial

Expiry dates on medicines are very important for ensuring the safety of the patients. The requirement for stating the expiry date on all medicines came into force in 1979. The expiry date is essentially a guarantee by the manufacturer that up till that date, the medicine will have full potency and be safe to consume. Moreover, upon reaching the expiry date, the medicine must retain at least 90 percent of its original potency, under standard storage conditions.