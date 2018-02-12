medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

A Holistic Approach to Treat Breathlessness

by Mohamed Fathima S on  December 2, 2018 at 10:10 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug-free treatments such as breathing exercises and using a hand-held fan can be supportive in combating breathlessness experienced in advanced diseases. Palliative care is the best approach to treat breathlessness as there are no approved drug treatment in this case.
A Holistic Approach to Treat Breathlessness
A Holistic Approach to Treat Breathlessness

Breathlessness is a common symptom in advanced disease and can lead to panic and anxiety for patients and their family. It can trouble people even when resting or performing light activities around the home. With our aging population and increasing multi-morbidity, the number of people affected by breathlessness worldwide is set to rise.

Published in the journal Thorax, the study combined the findings of existing research to better understand 'holistic' services for people with advanced disease experiencing breathlessness. These services aim to improve a person's ability to live with and manage their breathlessness by putting the person before their disease. They do this by providing information and education, psychological support, and encouraging self-management strategies that patients and their carers can continue to use.

Researchers found that patients who accessed these services were less distressed and depressed due to breathlessness. In interviews, people said they felt more in control and more confident in managing their breathlessness, were less isolated, and able to get back to their daily activities. Both patients and their carers, including family, said they appreciated the tailored education that helped them understand their breathlessness better. They particularly valued the simple management tips and the expert staff who took a dignified approach to their care.

Senior author Dr Matthew Maddocks from King's College London said: "By using breathlessness as a marker of disease burden, these services prompt input from experts across different specialties to manage symptoms and concerns using a person-centred approach. Our research uncovered the wide-range of benefits and allows us to understand what patients and their family value most."

Professor Irene Higginson, Director of the Cicely Saunders Institute at King's College London and co-author of the research, said: "This work forms part of our programme to tackle breathlessness. This is such a neglected and frightening symptom. Imagine if every breath you took caused panic and fear and you thought you could not breathe more.

"These services contain straightforward, usually drug-free, approaches, such as information cards and plans to help at home in a crisis, practical aids and tips, as well as support for the whole person and family through palliative care. They could make a major difference to the quality of life of many millions of people in the UK."

Margaret Ogden, a patient and public representative for the project said: "With my illness, breathlessness is the main and most problematic symptom for me. My mother also had suffered from breathlessness - she had terminal cancer. And my 90 year old uncle now currently suffers from it - he has asbestos on the lungs. It is such a debilitating symptom and has a huge impact on quality of life. Anything to reduce the impact of this symptom would have been a great help to me and my family"



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Shortness of Breath

Dyspnea or Shortness of Breath is a medical emergency and is a condition the leaves us breathless, literally! It is usually caused by a problem in the respiratory passage or in the heart.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Super Easy Tips for Better Health

Find out more about the best health tips that help you stay happy physically, mentally and emotionally.

Yoga and Back Pain

The healing effects of yoga benefit those suffering from backpain, by alleviating their pain and also preventing its recurrence.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Holistic Management for Depression Shortness of Breath Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps

Finafloxacin for Treating Ear Infection

Health Benefits of Willow Bark
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive