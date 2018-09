World Sepsis Day was established by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) in 2012 with the aim of creating and spreading awareness about preventing sepsis and related deaths. The GSA is a non-profit organization and works closely with the World Health Organization (WHO), governments, and various groups involved in crusading against sepsis.

Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day

‘Sepsis and resultant multiple organ failure causes ten times more deaths than heart attacks’

What We Can Do to Raise Awareness About Sepsis and Sepsis Deaths

Put up a post or share facts and figures about sepsis on social media such as Facebook

Tweet about World Sepsis Day with the hashtag #wsd18, #preventsepsisdeaths #September13WorldSepsisDay, #beatsepsis

Post an Instagram page or story, or put up a post titled @WorldSepsisDay

Include a pink logo, banner or button in your website for a short period of time to raise awareness about WSD

Print and visual media can be involved in the crusade against sepsis by covering facts about sepsis prominently, organizing experts to speak on the subject or even survivors of sepsis to talk about their experiences

Hospitals and clinics can download World Sepsis Day posters from the internet and display it prominently in their offices

Hospitals and medical colleges can organize CMEs on sepsis and prevention for students and staff to raise awareness about this global health concern

At the community level, we can organize distribution of leaflets about sepsis and its prevention at prominent locations such as parks and malls

Charity events with a pink based theme such as walks, marathon, baking sales or gala dinners to raise funds for the fight against sepsis and sepsis research

Key Facts on Sepsis

Sepsis is the leading cause of death worldwide due to infections but awareness remains poor

Mortality rates due to sepsis remain high

Infants and the elderly with relatively weaker immune systems are especially susceptible

Sepsis causes more deaths than heart attacks and is the most expensive to treat

Emerging multidrug resistance to Gram negative bacterial infections is an important cause

More aggressive surgical interventions, especially in susceptible groups due to newer advances in medicine increases risk of development of sepsis

Preventing and Reducing Sepsis and Sepsis Deaths

Vaccination of children, elderly and persons with reduced immunity such as patients with cancer or those receiving cancer chemotherapy, persons whose spleen has been removed is very important to reduce risk of sepsis

Susceptible groups should be administered prophylactic antibiotic before any surgical procedure

Infants and elderly should avoid or reduce contact with persons having infection

Doctors should avoid indiscriminate use of antibiotics as it increases emergence of resistant bacteria

Maintain proper hygiene in general by frequent hand washing before eating, after visits to toilet. Clean and dress wounds regularly

Control of blood sugar in diabetic patients and early treatment of wounds and infections is a must

Maintain clean and aseptic conditions in hospital wards and delivery rooms

