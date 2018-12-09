Sepsis Deaths Can Be Easily Prevented - World Sepsis Day

World Sepsis Day is observed worldwide on the 13 th September to create and spread awareness about sepsis and prevention of sepsis and sepsis related deaths

September to create and spread awareness about sepsis and prevention of sepsis and sepsis related deaths Sepsis occurs when the immune system releases chemicals to fight severe infection, that instead damage several organs causing multiple organ failure and death

Nearly six to nine million persons die due to sepsis annually; this can be avoided by prevention of infections as well as early diagnosis and treatment of infections

World Sepsis Day - History and Activities

World Sepsis Day was established by the Global Sepsis Alliance (GSA) in 2012 with the aim of creating and spreading awareness about preventing sepsis and related deaths. The GSA is a non-profit organization and works closely with the World Health Organization (WHO), governments, and various groups involved in crusading against sepsis.