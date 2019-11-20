World COPD Day: ‘All Together to End COPD’

World COPD Day will be celebrated on Wednesday 20 th November 2019

World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of November every year. Hence, this year (2019), it will be celebrated on 20November. The day aims to create awareness about the dangers of COPD and highlight the importance of prevention and treatment strategies for reducing the global burden of this chronic lung disease.