World COPD Day: ‘All Together to End COPD’

This is a truly
global celebration that is organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic
Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), in collaboration with doctors, public health
experts, educationists, international COPD patient organizations, and
representatives from civil society. GOLD is a member of the Forum of
International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), which is composed of the world's
leading respiratory societies that collectively work to
.
was
established in 2002. Over 50 countries worldwide participate in the
celebrations, which is the world's largest and most important event on COPD.
Every year, GOLD chooses a particular theme to mark the event.
.
is a chronic,
progressive, life-threatening lung disease characterized by breathlessness,
with mucus in smokers
(smoker's cough).
Living with COPD
can become progressively challenging, making it difficult to perform everyday
tasks. COPD cannot be cured, but appropriate and timely treatment can relieve symptoms
, improve
the quality of life and significantly reduce the risk of death.
The major risk
factors for COPD
include the following:
- Smoking - both active and passive
- Air pollution - both indoor and
outdoor
- Electronic cigarettes emitting vapors inhaled or
exhaled through 'vaping'
- Long-term asthma and asthmatic patients who smoke
- Occupational exposure to dust particles and
chemical fumes
- Family history of α-1 antitrypsin deficiency
- Aging - symptoms usually occur above 40 years
The
major complications of COPD
include the following:
Ways to Celebrate World COPD Day
World COPD Day can
be celebrated in many ways, some of which are highlighted below:
- Free Spirometry testing helps assess the
condition of the lungs
- Sharing real life stories could
encourage
people to reduce the disease burden and associated mortality
- Forging partnerships and networks
between various stakeholders could promote increased awareness of COPD
- Sporting events such a walks, runs,
swimming, cycling, and friendly soccer or cricket matches could be
organized to raise funds through fun activities
- Musical performances could be organized,
involving celebrity musicians with COPD specializing in woodwind and brass
instruments. This will highlight the importance of good lung function for
playing these instruments
Latest Research on COPD
A new research tool
nicknamed 'CAPTURE' has been developed by scientists at the National Institutes
of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Maryland, USA. This is essentially a breathing test coupled with a simple questionnaire that
helps doctors detect individuals at risk of developing COPD prior to the manifestation of the symptoms.
Besides the above
innovation, the NIH is also carrying out the COPD Gene Study
,
which is investigating why some smokers develop COPD, while others don't.
The NIH has also
conducted the following three major clinical trials that have shed new light in
the area of COPD:
- The
Nocturnal Oxygen Therapy Trial
- The Lung
Health Study
- The
National Emphysema Treatment Trial
NIH scientists
are also investigating the efficacy of pneumococcal vaccines, the antibiotic
azithromycin
, and statins (cholesterol-lowering drugs)
in reducing the severity of the symptoms in patients suffering from COPD.
Health Tips for Preventing COPD
The following
health tips will help to prevent the occurrence or delay the onset of COPD:
Conclusion
As cigarette
smoking is the single most serious risk factor for the development of COPD,
countries across the world are urged to adopt the WHO Framework Convention on
Tobacco Control (WHO-FCTC) and implement the MPOWER Tobacco Control Strategy so
that non-smoking eventually becomes the global norm
.
This will contribute significantly towards the reduction of the
global burden of COPD.
References :
- World COPD Day - (https://goldcopd.org/world-copd-day/)
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - (https://www.who.int/respiratory/copd/en/)
- World COPD Day - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/world-copd-day_pg)
- COPD Factsheet - (https://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-(copd))
Source: Medindia