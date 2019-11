World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of November every year. Hence, this year (2019), it will be celebrated on 20November. The day aims to create awareness about the dangers of COPD and highlight the importance of prevention and treatment strategies for reducing the global burden of this chronic lung disease.

World COPD Day: ‘All Together to End COPD’

Theme for World COPD Day 2019

Objectives of World COPD Day

Raise awareness about COPD worldwide

Reduce the disease burden and associated mortality

Improve the standard of care for COPD patients

Attract the attention of policymakers to frame health policies benefiting COPD patients

Encourage public health professionals to develop programs for early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of COPD

COPD: Facts & Figures

COPD is the 4th leading cause of death worldwide

COPD will become the 3 rd leading cause of death by 2030

leading cause of death by 2030 COPD impacts 251 million people worldwide

64 million COPD patients currently exist worldwide

3.17 million people die (5% of all global deaths) from COPD annually

75 percent of COPD cases are caused by smoking

90 percent of COPD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs)

COPD and its Complications

This is a truly global celebration that is organized by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), in collaboration with doctors, public health experts, educationists, international COPD patient organizations, and representatives from civil society. GOLD is a member of the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), which is composed of the world's leading respiratory societies that collectively work to improve lung health across the globe World COPD Day was established in 2002. Over 50 countries worldwide participate in the celebrations, which is the world's largest and most important event on COPD. Every year, GOLD chooses a particular theme to mark the event., which highlights the importance of working together collectively to put an end to COPD The major objectives of World COPD Day are briefly stated below: COPD is a chronic, progressive, life-threatening lung disease characterized by breathlessness, wheezing (whistling sound while breathing), chest tightness, and chronic cough with mucus in smokers (smoker's cough).