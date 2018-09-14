medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Testosterone Replacement Therapy May Slow COPD Progression

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 14, 2018 at 4:56 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Testosterone replacement therapy may help slow the progression of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a new study led by a team of researchers from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. The findings of the study are published in the journal Chronic Respiratory Disease.
Testosterone Replacement Therapy May Slow COPD Progression
Testosterone Replacement Therapy May Slow COPD Progression

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, is predicted by the World Health Organization to be the third-leading cause of illness and death internationally by 2030. Low testosterone is common in men with COPD and may worsen their condition.

Men with COPD have shortness of breath and often take steroid-based medications for an extended time, both of which increase their risk of low testosterone.

"Previous studies have suggested that testosterone replacement therapy may have a positive effect on lung function in men with COPD," said Jacques Baillargeon, UTMB professor in preventive medicine and community health. "However, we are the first to conduct a large-scale nationally representative study on this association."

The goal of the study was to find out whether testosterone replacement therapy reduced the risk of respiratory hospitalizations in middle-aged and older men with COPD.

Using the Clinformatics Data Mart, a database of one of the largest commercially insured populations in the U.S., Baillargeon, and colleagues examined data of 450 men aged 40 to 63 with COPD who began testosterone replacement therapy between 2005 and 2014.

They also used the national Medicare database to study data from 253 men with COPD aged 66 and older who initiated testosterone replacement therapy between 2008 and 2013.

"We found that testosterone users had a greater decrease in respiratory hospitalizations compared with non-users. Specifically, middle-aged testosterone replacement therapy users had a 4.2 percent greater decrease in respiratory hospitalizations compared with non-users, and older testosterone replacement therapy users had a 9.1 percent greater decrease in respiratory hospitalizations compared with non-users," said Baillargeon.

"The findings suggest that testosterone replacement therapy may slow the progression of disease in men with COPD."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Testosterone Deficiency and Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Deficiency and Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone is an anabolic steroid hormone of the androgen group. It is secreted by the testes in males and is the chief male sex hormone.

Testosterone Therapy in Older Men Helps Lower Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke, Death

Testosterone Therapy in Older Men Helps Lower Risk of Heart Attack, Stroke, Death

Possible explanations for testosterone's apparent benefits could involve body fat, insulin sensitivity, lipids, blood platelets, or other biological pathways.

Heart Disease Risk Not Increased by Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Heart Disease Risk Not Increased by Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone replacement therapy does not increase the risk of heart related problems, says a new study.

Low Levels of Testosterone Could Lead to Oral Health Issues in Men

Low Levels of Testosterone Could Lead to Oral Health Issues in Men

Lack of testosterone left macaques with periodontal disease, indicated a study that was recently published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology.

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adreno Cortical Carcinoma

Adrenocortical carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of cancer that affects the outer cortex layer of the adrenals situated atop the kidneys.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Emphysema

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Is Your Man Moody?

Is Your Man Moody?

Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have frequent mood swings.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

More News on:

Reiki and Pranic Healing Andropause / Male Menopause Adreno Cortical Carcinoma Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Is Your Man Moody? Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive