medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

UK Fertility Regulator Says Freezing Eggs in the 40s is 'Not Sensible'

by Rishika Gupta on  September 14, 2018 at 4:42 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Freezing eggs as an alternative for getting pregnant on a later date can prove to be unsuccessful if women are over the age of 40 while freezing eggs.
UK Fertility Regulator Says Freezing Eggs in the 40s is 'Not Sensible'
UK Fertility Regulator Says Freezing Eggs in the 40s is 'Not Sensible'

According to the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), age is the key factor for egg freezing success and doctors need to inform the risks involved to women in their 40s.

"If eggs are frozen below the age of 35, the chances of success will be higher than the natural conception rate as the woman gets older," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Where women over the age of 40 are freezing their own eggs, the likelihood of a future pregnancy is very slim, and we would caution against this being a sensible option for this group of women."

The most common age of women freezing their own eggs for treatment is 38, with some women freezing their own eggs into their 40s, the health body said.

Women should be cautiously optimistic about egg freezing techniques, and that we must ensure women are fully informed about what to expect, HFEA Chair Sally Cheshire said.

"It is also important that women undergoing any type of fertility treatment are fully aware of the risks and cost involved, and the real possibility of it being successful.

"Clinics have an ethical responsibility to be clear that egg freezing below the age of 35 offers women their best chance of creating their much longed for family," Cheshire added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Freezing Eggs Becoming Popular Among Women

Freezing Eggs Becoming Popular Among Women

Journalist Sarah (44) dreams of having a child, while TV producer Susanah(38) is waiting for her younger boyfriend to be ready to have children.

Egg-freezing Should Ideally be Done Before Women Turn 30

Egg-freezing Should Ideally be Done Before Women Turn 30

Freezing of eggs offers women an opportunity to store their eggs when they are healthy and use them later on when they are ready for motherhood.

Helping Couples to Parenthood: Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India Celebrates 40 Years of IVF

Helping Couples to Parenthood: Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India Celebrates 40 Years of IVF

Wanting a baby is not a just a dream for those with fertility issues with IVF taking many couples into parenthood. Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic India, celebrates the the joy of parenthood forty years after the world's first test tube baby was born.

More Than 8 Million Babies Born from IVF Since the World's First in 1978: Report

More Than 8 Million Babies Born from IVF Since the World's First in 1978: Report

Global total of babies born as a result of IVF and other advanced fertility treatments is more than 8 million since the world's first test-tube baby.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

Fat-Burning Foods for Men

What are the best fat-burning foods? Some vegetables like spinach, mushrooms; certain nuts, legumes and lentils help burn fat.

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility

Couples facing difficulty in getting pregnant could benefit from lifestyle changes. Serious medical factors might be beyond control, but lifestyle factors are choices, affecting fertility.

Ovulation

Ovulation

Ovulation is the time when an egg or ovum is released by female ovary, usually midway during the menstrual cycle. The ovulation calendar helps to calculate the time of ovulation.

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

Top Foods To Improve Fertility

A balanced diet has various benefits and one of them is healthy reproductive system. Learn about the foods and lifestyle habits that can boost your fertility.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods

Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body during the cold months. Make healthy winter food recipes using seasonal produce for hearty meals.

Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet

Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet

Top ten incredible reasons why eating eggs can make you healthier and brainier. Eggs are powerhouse of nutrients packed with proteins, essential vitamins and minerals.

More News on:

Ovulation Lifestyle Factors that Improve Fertility Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods Fat-Burning Foods for Men Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Top Foods To Improve Fertility Top Ten Incredible Benefits of Eggs and Why Should They be Part of your Daily Diet 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High Testosterone Level In Women / Hyperandrogenism

High levels of testosterone in women, also known as hyperandrogenism is an endocrine disorder ...

 Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre Syndrome (MTS)

Muir-Torre syndrome is a subtype of Lynch syndrome or HNPCC. It is a rare autosomal dominant cancer ...

 Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive