World Toilet Day: ''Leaving No One Behind''

Sanitation: Facts & Figures

4.2 billion people (50% of the global population) live without safely managed sanitation

432,000 diarrheal deaths occur annually due to poor sanitation

297,000 children under five die annually from diarrhea due to unsafe drinking water, inadequate hand hygiene and poor sanitation

673 million people still practice open defecation worldwide

3 billion people lack basic handwashing facilities

2 billion people across the globe consume drinking water from a source contaminated with feces

1.5 billion people worldwide use healthcare facilities having no sanitation

1.5 billion people across the globe suffer from soil-transmitted helminthiasis, which could be prevented with adequate sanitation

Only 17 percent of refugees have access to adequate sanitation facilities

One third of all primary schools lack basic sanitation and hygiene facilities, affecting millions of school children

Children under five living in conflict zones are 20 times more likely to die from diarrheal diseases caused by a lack of safe water, sanitation and hygiene than from direct violence

Loss of productivity due to water- and sanitation-related diseases costs up to 5 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of many countries

Investment of USD 1 in sanitation saves USD 2.5 in medical costs in urban areas and USD 5 in rural areas

'Safely Managed Sanitation' and its Importance

Flush/pour toilets connected to sewers

Septic tanks

Pit latrines

Ventilated improved pit latrines

Composting toilets

World Toilet Day Events in India - A Snapshot

Pune, Maharashtra: The SNEH Foundation will be conducting its 'Change Lives. Use Toilets Campaign' in Pune to educate marginalized communities about the ill-effects of open defecation and the importance of using toilets. They will be organizing public lectures, rallies, poster exhibitions, drawing competitions, among other activities to spread the message

The SNEH Foundation will be conducting its in Pune to educate marginalized communities about the ill-effects of open defecation and the importance of using toilets. They will be organizing public lectures, rallies, poster exhibitions, drawing competitions, among other activities to spread the message Guna, Madhya Pradesh: A 'Toilet for All Campaign in Rural Areas' is being organized in Guna - a city located in Madhya Pradesh along the banks of the Parbati river. This campaign will focus on issues pertaining to unhygienic toilets in schools

A is being organized in Guna - a city located in Madhya Pradesh along the banks of the Parbati river. This campaign will focus on issues pertaining to unhygienic toilets in schools Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The Neela Jahan Toilet Choupal for Open Defecation will be creating awareness about water and environmental issues pertaining to the practice of open defecation. A meeting (choupal) will be organized that will target school children, youths, women and the local community to highlight the importance of toilets in preserving health and the environment

SDG Target 6.2:

Achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation for all



End open defecation

SDG Target 6.3: Improve water quality by reducing pollution and increasing safe reuse of treated wastewater

Funding shortfall

Rising demand

Worsening water pollution

Weak governance structures

Fragmented implementation of programs

The Way Forward

Conclusion

In order to, stigma and taboos associated with toilets and sanitation must be removed, especially among poor, marginalized populations who have traditionally been ignored as they are hard to reach. These people often suffer the worst health consequences arising from poor sanitation in their communities. Hence, access to sanitation facilities must address the needs of marginalized populations and their voice must be heard by policymakers and decision-makers, so that funding can be increased and targeted at those who need it most.The overall health benefits of sanitation can only be realized when everyone is included within its purview.Thus, on World Toilet Day, let's all work collectively to expand access to safe toilets so that no one is left behind, as sanitation is a basic necessity and a human right