medindia
New Tool Predicts COPD Patient''s at Risk of Serious Complications
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

New Tool Predicts COPD Patient's at Risk of Serious Complications

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 3, 2018 at 3:54 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • New Ottawa chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Risk Scale is a 10-point assessment tool that accurately identifies those patients with sudden COPD aggravations who are at risk of serious complications including death
  • The tool will enable emergency room doctors to make better decisions regarding whether a given patient needs hospital admission or can be safely sent home
  • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of chronic lung conditions caused by smoking marked by shortness of breath that gradually worsens with time
The 10-point Ottawa COPD Risk scale is a useful tool that would help emergency room physicians among others to make improved decisions regarding the care of COPD patients with flare-ups of their condition. This validation study was conducted in Canada and appears in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).
New Tool Predicts COPD Patient's at Risk of Serious Complications

COPD refers to a group of lung diseases in which the free flow of air is obstructed. Smoking is the most important risk factor associated with development of COPD. Once it develops, it cannot be completely reversed and symptoms progressively worsen with time. The main symptoms include productive cough and breathlessness.

Before the availability of the tool, it was difficult for doctors to accurately identify if a COPD patient with a sudden worsening of symptoms would have serious complications requiring admission or could be safely sent home.

Validating the Ottawa Risk Assessment Tool

The study was conducted across six hospitals in Alberta and Ontario on 1415 patients with COPD aged 50 years and above, who presented to the emergency roomwith sudden worsening of their symptoms. The doctors used the 10-point Ottawa COPD Risk Scale to identify patients who were at risk of serious complications including death.

The findings were as follows:
  • The 10-point tool rightly identified 135 patients (9.5%) who were at risk for serious
  • complications from their COPD
  • However, among 779 patients not admitted to hospital, 65 patients (8.3%) were found to be at increased risk of serious complications as well
Thus, the validation study suggests that the COPD tool can help doctors including emergency room physicians make correct decisions so that patients at risk are not wrongly discharged and sent home and those at risk are admitted and receive intensive care.

What is the 10-Point Ottawa COPD Risk Scale?

The 10-point Ottawa COPD Risk Scale was developed by Dr Ian Stiell, professor and renowned physician in the Ottawa Hospital and father of clinical decision rules who has enabled better patient care and outcomes. Among other rules, he has also developed the Ottawa Ankle Rules and the Canadian C-Spine Rule which is available as a smart phone App.

After analyzing nearly 20 clinical and laboratory parameters that could predict risk, the 10-point Ottawa COPD Risk Prediction tool was developed that included five parameters from patient's history, clinical examination and laboratory tests. These include:
  • History of previous intubation
  • Too sick to do a walk test
  • Heart 110/ min or more
  • Hemoglobin < 100 g/l
  • Urea > 12 mmol/l
These risk factors are simple and easy to assess, not expensive to perform and provide a quantitative estimation of risk that varied from 2.2 percent risk (patients who scored zero on the scale) to 91.4 percent risk of serious complications in persons who scored 10.

Scope of Study

  • Following clinical validation in this study, the tool can now be used to make decisions regarding admission or discharge of COPD patients
  • The tool can be easily used by family physicians, general practitioners, general and chest physicians as well as emergency room physicians
To conclude with the remarks of Dr Ian Stiell, noted professor of emergency medicine and senior scientist at the University of Ottawa, "This tool should help decrease unnecessary admissions as well as unsafe discharges of patients with COPD who should be admitted."

References :
  1. Clinical validation of a risk scale for serious outcomes among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease managed in the emergency department - (DOI: https://doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.180232)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

COPD Risk Factors Identified

Childhood illnesses like asthma can trigger COPD later, revealed study. Interventions to maximise lung growth in early childhood might modify the risk of COPD in older age.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

COPD Symptoms Worsen With High Indoor Temperatures and Pollution Levels

High indoor temperatures and pollution worsen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease symptoms, and keeping indoor climate to optimum may improve health outcome.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy May Slow COPD Progression

Testosterone replacement therapy may help reduce respiratory hospitalizations and slow the progression of disease in men with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Chronic Bronchitis

Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to airflow and makes breathing difficult.

Emphysema

Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flow to lungs, leading to breathlessness and cough.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

More News on:

Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Menstrual Cramps
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive