World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Objectives of World Antibiotic Awareness Week

Raise awareness about antibiotics

Spread the message about the global threat of antibiotic resistance

Encourage best practices among doctors, patients, and the general public to halt the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance

Promote safe use of antibiotics through communication, education and training

History of World Antibiotic Awareness Week

1895: Louis Pasteur discovers the antibacterial properties of mold

Antibiotics: Facts & Figures

Antibiotics should be taken as prescribed by the doctor

Antibiotics should never be shared with family or friends

Antibiotics are ineffective against viral infections such as cold and flu

Colistin and carbapenems are the last-line antibiotics when all others fail

75 percent of antibiotic-resistant cases are due to hospital-acquired infections (HAI)

33,000 deaths occur annually due to antibiotic-resistant infections

Highest burden of antibiotic-resistant bacteria are Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae

Key Aspects of Antibiotic Resistance

Ways to Participate in the World Antibiotic Awareness Week Celebrations

Sharing messages, images, animated graphics, and videos on social media to spread the message about the global antibiotic resistance crisis

Organizing popular lectures for school and college students to sensitize them about the importance of hand hygiene, infection control, and prudent use of antibiotics

Disseminating information through handouts and posters about the vital importance of antibiotics and why these life-saving drugs need to be preserved for future generations

Playing informative videos on the topic of antibiotics in clinics, pharmacies, waiting rooms or lobbies to enlighten patients and their families

Organizing debates and panel discussions to ignite healthy discussions and explore diverse opinions about antibiotics

WHO's Strategies for Tackling Antibiotic Resistance

Generating awareness about the life-saving role played by antibiotics

Reducing infections, especially hospital-acquired infections (HAI)

Increasing surveillance to monitor the emergence of antibiotic resistance

Using antibiotics judiciously to prevent the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance

Committing to sustainable investments for tackling antibiotic resistance

Promoting research to develop new antibiotics with a novel mechanism of action

Health Tips for Preventing Antibiotic Resistance

Using antibiotics prudently and only when they are absolutely necessary

Frequent handwashing with soap and water

Cleaning and covering open wounds with a bandage

Preparing food hygienically

Avoiding contact with infected people

Keeping the home environment clean and healthy

Practicing safe sex

Being vaccinated against all relevant vaccine-preventable diseases

Ensuring access to safe water and sanitation

Not sharing antibiotics with other people

Conclusion

The importance of antibiotics is underscored by the fact that if a person develops a deadly infection that can't be treated due to the unavailability of antibiotics, then the person will simply die! World Antibiotic Awareness Week was established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May, 2015 for prioritizing strategies to tackle antibiotic resistance, which is a global public health threat. This global action plan, formulated by WHO, was endorsed by the 68World Health Assembly in May 2015.The major milestones in scientific discovery that led up to the establishment of World Antibiotic Awareness Week go back over a century, which is highlighted below: Antibiotic resistance arises when bacteria develop the ability to resist the action of antibiotics that would otherwise kill them. As a result, the number of antibiotics capable of treating life-threatening infections becomes severely limited.WHO describes antibiotic resistance in the following way:There are currently 16 species of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, the most notorious of which is the Indian strain called NDM-1. This was first detected in New Delhi and hence calledNDM-1 is an enzyme that makes bacteria resistant to a wide range of beta-lactam antibiotics.Vaccination prevents infections, thereby slowing down the spread of antibiotic resistance. Correct hand hygiene can prevent infections and reduce the chances of antibiotic resistanceSome of the ways to participate in the celebrations are briefly highlighted below:There is still time to turn the tide of antibiotic resistance and ensure that they retain their efficacy in the future. WHO has formulated the following strategies for tackling antibiotic resistance:The emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance can be prevented by reducing the risk of infections in the following ways:From the foregoing discussion, it goes without saying that antibiotic resistance poses the greatest threat to global health. Everyone has a role to play in preventing the emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance, including doctors, patients, nurses, pharmacists, veterinarians, farmers, and policymakers.Most importantly, improving prescription habits of doctors, stopping the sale of antibiotics without prescriptions, and educating patients about the dangers of misusing antibiotics will go a long way towards fighting antibiotic resistance and ensuring that these life-saving drugs remain available for future generations.Source: Medindia