World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

Highlights:

World Antibiotic Awareness Week is celebrated on 18 th - 24 th November 2019

- 24 November 2019 It aims to raise awareness about the importance of antibiotics and prevention of antibiotic resistance

World Antibiotic Awareness Week is celebrated on 18th - 24th November 2019. It aims to raise awareness about the rapidly worsening situation arising from the spread of antibiotic resistance, which poses a highly serious threat to public health globally.

