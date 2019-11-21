World Antibiotic Awareness Week: Future of Antibiotics Depends on All of Us

. However, the rapid
emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance seriously undermines the ability
of nations to fight these infections.
The importance of
antibiotics is underscored by the fact that if a person develops a deadly
infection that can't be treated due to the unavailability of antibiotics, then
the person will simply die!
Objectives of World Antibiotic Awareness Week
- Raise
awareness about antibiotics
- Spread the message about the global threat of antibiotic resistance
- Encourage
best practices among doctors, patients, and the general public to halt the
emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance
- Promote
safe use of
antibiotics through communication, education and training
History of World Antibiotic Awareness Week
World
Antibiotic Awareness Week
was established by the World Health
Organization (WHO) in May, 2015 for prioritizing strategies to tackle
antibiotic resistance, which is a global public health threat. This global
action plan, formulated by WHO, was endorsed by the 68th
World Health
Assembly in May 2015.
The major
milestones in scientific discovery that led up to the establishment of World
Antibiotic Awareness Week go back over a century, which is highlighted below:
- 1895: Louis Pasteur discovers the
antibacterial properties of mold
- 1907: Paul Erhlich develops the
first synthetic antibiotic 'Salvarsan'
- 1928: Sir Alexander Fleming
discovers 'Penicillin'
- 1945: Sir Alexander Fleming wins
the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine along with Ernst Chain and
Howard Florey
- 1945-1947: Discovery of the
antibiotics cephalosporins, chloramphenicol, tetracycline, colistin, and
aminoglycosides
- 1950's: Discovery of macrolides
and chemical synthesis of quinolones, as well as the emergence
of MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus
aureaus)
Antibiotics: Facts & Figures
- Antibiotics
should be taken as prescribed by the doctor
- Antibiotics
should never be shared with family or friends
- Antibiotics
are ineffective against viral infections such as cold and
flu
- Colistin
and carbapenems are the last-line antibiotics when all others fail
- 75
percent of antibiotic-resistant cases are due to
hospital-acquired infections (HAI)
- 33,000 deaths occur annually
due to antibiotic-resistant infections
- Highest
burden of antibiotic-resistant bacteria are Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae
Key Aspects of Antibiotic Resistance
Antibiotic
resistance
arises when bacteria develop the ability to resist the
action of antibiotics that would otherwise kill them. As a result, the number
of antibiotics capable of treating
life-threatening infections becomes severely limited.
WHO describes antibiotic
resistance in the following way: "Antibiotic
resistance occurs when bacteria change in response to the use of these
medicines. Bacteria, not humans or animals, become antibiotic-resistant."
There are currently
16 species of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, the most notorious of
which is the Indian strain called NDM-1. This was first detected in New Delhi
and hence called New Delhi
Metallo-beta-lactamase-1 (NDM-1).
NDM-1 is an enzyme that makes bacteria
resistant to a wide range of beta-lactam antibiotics.
Vaccination
prevents infections, thereby slowing down the spread of antibiotic resistance. Correct hand hygiene can prevent infections and reduce the
chances
of antibiotic resistance
Ways to Participate in the World Antibiotic Awareness Week Celebrations
Some of the ways to
participate in the celebrations are briefly highlighted below:
- Sharing
messages, images, animated graphics, and videos on social media to spread
the message about the global antibiotic resistance crisis
- Organizing
popular lectures for school and college students to sensitize them about
the importance of hand hygiene, infection control, and prudent use of
antibiotics
- Disseminating
information through handouts and posters about the vital importance of
antibiotics and why these life-saving drugs need to be preserved for
future generations
- Playing
informative videos on the topic of antibiotics in clinics, pharmacies,
waiting rooms or lobbies to enlighten patients and their families
- Organizing
debates and panel discussions to ignite healthy discussions and explore
diverse opinions about antibiotics
WHO's Strategies for Tackling Antibiotic Resistance
There is still time
to turn the tide of antibiotic resistance and ensure that they retain their
efficacy in the future. WHO has formulated the following strategies for tackling
antibiotic resistance:
- Generating
awareness about the life-saving role played by antibiotics
- Reducing
infections, especially hospital-acquired
infections (HAI)
- Increasing
surveillance to monitor the emergence of antibiotic resistance
- Using
antibiotics judiciously to prevent the emergence and spread of antibiotic
resistance
- Committing
to sustainable investments for tackling antibiotic resistance
- Promoting
research to develop new antibiotics with a novel mechanism
of action
Health Tips for Preventing Antibiotic Resistance
The emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance
can be prevented
by reducing the risk of infections in the following ways:
- Using
antibiotics prudently and only when they are absolutely necessary
- Frequent
handwashing with soap
and water
- Cleaning
and covering open wounds with a bandage
- Preparing food hygienically
- Avoiding
contact with infected people
- Keeping
the home environment clean and healthy
- Practicing
safe sex
- Being
vaccinated against all relevant vaccine-preventable diseases
- Ensuring access to safe water and sanitation
- Not
sharing antibiotics with other people
Conclusion
From the foregoing
discussion, it goes without saying that antibiotic resistance poses the
greatest threat to global health. Everyone has a role to play in preventing the
emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance, including doctors, patients,
nurses, pharmacists, veterinarians, farmers, and policymakers.
Most importantly,
improving prescription habits of doctors, stopping the sale of antibiotics
without prescriptions, and educating patients about the dangers of misusing
antibiotics will go a long way towards fighting antibiotic resistance
and ensuring that
these life-saving drugs remain available for future generations.
