World Antibiotic Awareness Week: More Awareness – Need of the Hour!

- Antibiotics are drugs that are used
for fighting bacterial infections. Many antibiotics have become resistant
- Antibiotic resistance is a major
threat to global health and is spreading at an alarming rate. Therefore,
there is an urgent need to stop it before it's too late
World Antibiotic Awareness Week (WAAW) is being observed from 12th
-18th
November 2018 to generate more awareness about antibiotic resistance,
which is a huge threat to global public health. The urgency for more awareness
about the growing resistance to existing antibiotics remains high on the global
health agenda.
For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO), along with other
key stakeholders like the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization
(FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) jointly initiated the
WAAW in 2015. This is the 3rd
year of WAAW.The organizers
believe that an all-inclusive participation by member states, healthcare
providers, educationists, and the general public will be crucial for raising
awareness about antibiotic resistance.
The WAAW program will focus on the following aspects:
- Awareness and Behavior Change: This focuses on
improving awareness and understanding about antibiotic resistance through effective
communication, education and training. This will help people understand
(i) why antibiotic resistance is occurring, (ii) why it poses a big threat
to human health in the future, and (iii) there is still time to
collectively do something about it.
- Global Surveillance and Research: This focuses on
strengthening the knowledge and evidence base by intensified surveillance
and research on antibiotic resistance. This will help to mobilize labs around the
globe to find (i) evidence of antibiotic resistance, (ii) how it is
spreading, and (iii) who are at the greatest risk.
- Infection Prevention Control, WASH and the Environment:
WASH stands for 'water, sanitation and hygiene' and is a key public
health issue. However, this
infection prefevtion
control will focus on strategies to reduce the incidence
of infections through proper hygiene, sanitation, and infection prevention
measures. This will initiate a campaign for all hospitals and healthcare
centers to maintain the highest standards of infection control, hygiene
and sanitation.
- Optimizing Use of Antimicrobials in Human and Animal
Health: This
will focus on strategies to minimize the use of antibiotics in human and
animal health. This will help to (i) use antibiotics that are still
effective as judiciously as possible, (ii) administer antibiotics to
patients who really need them, (iii) regulate how antibiotics are
distributed, and (iv) handle antibiotics with utmost care.
- Investment andResearch
& Development in Antimicrobial
Resistance: This
will focus on ways to increase sustainable investment for all the
countries in the area of new drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. This will
urge governments, funding agencies and the private sector to invest in new
tools, technologies, and skill sets.
What are
Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance? Antibiotics
are drugs used to treat bacterial infections. The first antibiotic to be
discovered was penicillin by Sir Alexander Fleming, for which he was awarded
the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1945.
There are three categories of antibiotics:
- Bacteriostatic: These
antibioticshalt the
growth and proliferation of bacterial cells, giving time for the body to
fight the infection.
- Bacteriolytic: These
antibiotics cause lysis of the bacteria, thereby significantly decreasing
the total number of viable bacterial cells.
- Bactericidal: These
antibiotics directly
kill all the bacteria, thereby curing the patient of any present infection.
Nowadays, many classes of antibiotics are available that
fall within the above three categories.
Antibiotic
resistance
occurs when bacteria "resist" the antibiotics that
are used to treat patients with bacterial infections
. As a result,
the antibiotics become useless for the treatment of these patients. In this
regard, it should be noted that it is the bacteria that become resistant and
not the patients.
Key Facts about
Antibiotic Resistance
- Antibiotic resistance is
circulating among humans, animals, and the environment and poses a big threat
to global health
- Antibiotic resistance can affect
anyone, at any age, in any country
-
Antibiotic resistance is leading
to untreatable infections
- The need for antibiotics can be
reduced by practicing good hygiene practices
- Antibiotics don't treat viral
infections like colds and flu
- Effective waste treatment can
protect the environment and reduce antibiotic resistance
Do's and Don'ts
- Do seek the advice of a qualified
healthcare professional before taking antibiotics
- Don't share antibiotics with anyone
- not even with family members
Global Action
Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance
This plan has been developed by WHO, which highlights the following five
points:
- Get Informed: There is a need to be well informed about the latest authentic
information in the area of antibiotic resistance
- Gather Data: Field researchers should gather all possible data on the spread of
antibiotic resistance in the community
- Prevent Infections: Precautions should be taken to prevent infections in the first
place. This will reduce the need for antibiotics
- Regulate Medicines: There is a need to strictly regulate medicines such as antibiotics
so that they are only made available when prescribed by a registered
medical practitioner
- Invest Now: All the member states need to invest heavily for tackling this
global threat
Conclusion
Without urgent action, we could be facing a future in which infections
and minor injuries could once again kill. It should be noted that our time with
antibiotics is running out. Therefore, there is an urgent need to take action
to protect human health. This change needs to be immediate and impactful. Key Messages of WAAW 2018
References :
- Think twice. Seek advice
- Misuse of antibiotics puts us all at risk
- World Antibiotic Awareness Week 12-18 November, 2018 - (http://www.who.int/who-campaigns/world-antibiotic-awareness-week) )
Source: Medindia