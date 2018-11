World Antibiotic Awareness Week: More Awareness – Need of the Hour!

‘World Antibiotic Awareness Week is being observed from 12th -18th November, 2018. It is aimed at spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance, which is a major threat to global health. Many organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and others are participating in this campaign.’

Awareness and Behavior Change: This focuses on improving awareness and understanding about antibiotic resistance through effective communication, education and training. This will help people understand (i) why antibiotic resistance is occurring, (ii) why it poses a big threat to human health in the future, and (iii) there is still time to collectively do something about it.

Global Surveillance and Research: This focuses on strengthening the knowledge and evidence base by intensified surveillance and research on antibiotic resistance. This will help to mobilize labs around the globe to find (i) evidence of antibiotic resistance, (ii) how it is spreading, and (iii) who are at the greatest risk.

Infection Prevention Control, WASH and the Environment: WASH stands for 'water, sanitation and hygiene' and is a key public health issue. However, this infection prefevtion control will focus on strategies to reduce the incidence of infections through proper hygiene, sanitation, and infection prevention measures. This will initiate a campaign for all hospitals and healthcare centers to maintain the highest standards of infection control, hygiene and sanitation.

Optimizing Use of Antimicrobials in Human and Animal Health: This will focus on strategies to minimize the use of antibiotics in human and animal health. This will help to (i) use antibiotics that are still effective as judiciously as possible, (ii) administer antibiotics to patients who really need them, (iii) regulate how antibiotics are distributed, and (iv) handle antibiotics with utmost care.

Investment andResearch & Development in Antimicrobial Resistance: This will focus on ways to increase sustainable investment for all the countries in the area of new drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. This will urge governments, funding agencies and the private sector to invest in new tools, technologies, and skill sets.

What are Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance?

Bacteriostatic: These antibioticshalt the growth and proliferation of bacterial cells, giving time for the body to fight the infection.

Bacteriolytic: These antibiotics cause lysis of the bacteria, thereby significantly decreasing the total number of viable bacterial cells.

These antibiotics cause lysis of the bacteria, thereby significantly decreasing the total number of viable bacterial cells. Bactericidal: These antibiotics directly kill all the bacteria, thereby curing the patient of any present infection.

Key Facts about Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is circulating among humans, animals, and the environment and poses a big threat to global health

Antibiotic resistance can affect anyone, at any age, in any country

Antibiotic resistance is leading to untreatable infections

The need for antibiotics can be reduced by practicing good hygiene practices

Antibiotics don't treat viral infections like colds and flu

Effective waste treatment can protect the environment and reduce antibiotic resistance

Do's and Don'ts

Do seek the advice of a qualified healthcare professional before taking antibiotics

Don't share antibiotics with anyone - not even with family members

Global Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance

Get Informed: There is a need to be well informed about the latest authentic information in the area of antibiotic resistance

Gather Data: Field researchers should gather all possible data on the spread of antibiotic resistance in the community

Prevent Infections: Precautions should be taken to prevent infections in the first place. This will reduce the need for antibiotics

Regulate Medicines: There is a need to strictly regulate medicines such as antibiotics so that they are only made available when prescribed by a registered medical practitioner

Invest Now: All the member states need to invest heavily for tackling this global threat

Conclusion

Think twice. Seek advice

Misuse of antibiotics puts us all at risk

