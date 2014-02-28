medindia
  3. Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Written by Thelma Simon | Article Reviewed by Dietitian julia samuel
Average
5
Rating : 12345
Rate This Article : 1 2 3 4 5
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

About

Bacterial and viral infections are very common in all age groups and ethnicity, especially during the winter seasons that bring on common cold and seasonal flu. In most places it is customary to take the sick person to the hospital hoping to get the doctor to prescribe antibiotics. The common belief is that only consuming antibiotics can help get rid of the infections. What can an antibiotic do for viral infections?

Prolonged use of antibiotics over time causes antibiotics resistance in humans. Building up of natural immunity from within is the best way of fighting infections. Only by creating natural immunity from infections by the intake of natural foodstuff that have medicinal value and by limiting the use of antibiotics for every small cold or flu that sets in can we hope to live a healthy life.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections

Here are some remedies naturally available that one can consume in order to boost immunity and help in prevention of various diseases. These include:

Honey
Echinacea
Onions
Garlic
Green tea
Rose water
Grape seed extract

Honey

Honey is a well-known ingredient that has natural healing properties. It is highly useful when taken orally or when applied to sores or wounds directly. Honey has the ability to inhibit the growth of bacteria. It is also useful in the treatment of stomach ulcers as it soothes the stomach lining when taken regularly and also boosts the immunity from within.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections: Honey

Echinacea

It is a plant extract that is believed to boost the immune system and fight against bacterial and viral infections. Research has shown that consuming this extract every few weeks can safe guard the system from contracting common cold and flu. It is believed to boost the white blood cells to fight all infections.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections: Echinacea

Onions

No cooking in Asia is complete without the addition of onion. Ever wondered what is so special about onion? It has as its main ingredient, sulphur that acts as an antibiotic. It is an effective expectorant to bring out phlegm from the congested lungs. Many are in the habit of adding onions to salads on a regular basis that helps them gain this natural bacteria-fighting property. Onions are also useful as for their anti inflammatory property as well as to improve circulation.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections: Onions

Garlic

Garlic the key ingredient to add taste to food has time and again proved to be of varied therapeutic uses. It is the oldest known therapeutic spice available to humankind. The chemical that is present in garlic that gives its taste and smell is known as allicin, which also has medicinal properties hidden in it. It is thought to help reduce cholesterol levels in blood and burn fat when taken on an empty stomach thereby reducing weight and blood pressure too. Recent studies have shown that it is more useful in treating food poisoning in the juice form.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections: Garlic

Green Tea

Many are now aware of the importance of consuming green tea on a daily basis. This is because of the high antioxidant property present in green tea that helps to cleanse the body of the free radicals that can cause damage and sickness. This may not directly have an antibiotic property, but it is proven to make the antibiotic work efficiently, thereby improving the mechanism of action of the antibiotics.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections: Green Tea

Rose Water

How could a cosmetic used traditionally in Asia to cleanse the face, act as an anti bacterial agent? Yes, it does. The remains of distilled rose oil are the rose water. This is used not just as a topical application but also to flavor ice creams, cakes and also as a fragrance-enhancing agent. Its oldest property was as a wound-cleansing agent, applied directly to sores and burns, not just to waive off the infection but also to speed up the recovery. It prevents the entry of bacteria onto the open wounds.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial infections: Rose Water

Grape Seed Extract

Grapes in the ripe form are so delicious and nutritious. More is the effect present in the grape seeds that when extracted and made into edible forms like tablets or syrups or food item, gives a kick to the immune system and boosts the immune functions of the body. It is filled with anti oxidants, which help to remove the disease causing free radicals from the blood stream thereby enhancing the health and beauty of the individual. They have antibiotic properties that help to protect the individual from within.

Once addicted to a routine of consuming these foods, a person will gradually develop resistance to infections with considerable improvement in the overall quality of life. There have been no cases that have so far been reported of being resistant to natural antibiotics. So go ahead and give a kick-start for the natural immune boosters – the “Natural Antibiotics”.
Published on Feb 28, 2014

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Health Topics A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Medindia Health Topics Search

Allergies

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Doctor Search

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections - Related News

Combining Steroids and Antibiotics may Help in Quick Recovery from Pneumonia
Combining Steroids and Antibiotics may Help in Quick Recovery from Pneumonia
Three in Four Bronchitis Patients Still Being Prescribed Antibiotics Despite Guidelines to the Contrary
Three in Four Bronchitis Patients Still Being Prescribed Antibiotics Despite Guidelines to the Contrary
Diabetes Risk Linked to Antibiotic Treatment in Animals
Diabetes Risk Linked to Antibiotic Treatment in Animals
View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.