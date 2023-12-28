Novel Antibiotic Discovered From Human Nose

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Antibiotics right under our nose



Go to source Trusted Source

Epifadin- The New Antibiotic To Combat Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria



‘Epifadin mostly acts locally because of its highly unstable chemical composition and short half-life. #epifadin #anitbiotic #multiresistantbugs #infection’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antibiotics right under our nose - (https://www.nature.com/articles/535501a)



Epifadin, a new antibiotic substance, produced by the bacteriafrom the inner mucous membrane of the human nose was found effective against pathogenic bacteria like. In this era of evolving multi-drug resistant bacteria, these results revealed by researchers at the University of Tubingen aid in the development of novel antibiotics ().Strains that produce epifadin can also be isolated on the surface of the skin. Epifadin constitutes a new, previously unknown class of antimicrobial compounds that kills microorganisms.The team in 2016, had, discovered an unknown antibiotic substance with a unique structure – Lugdunin. Epifadin is now the second discovery of this kind that this working group has made in the human microbiome."The development of new antibiotics has stagnated for decades. But we need them more than ever because in recent years we’ve registered a rapid rise in multiresistant bugs worldwide. It is hard to get control of these infections and our reserve antibiotics no longer have such a strong effect. We urgently need new active substances and treatment methods," said Andreas Peschel, Professor of Microbiology at the University of Tubingen.The human nose, skin, and intestine are colonized by both benign and pathogenic bacteria. These microorganisms live together in what are called microbiomes. If the microbiome becomes unbalanced, pathogens can increase and we become ill.of almost all humans. The newly-identified strain is believed to produce the active substance epifadin to survive against competing microorganisms. Epifadin not only works against the bacteria that are locally in competition with, but it is also effective against bacteria from other habitats such as the intestine and certain fungi.In the study, published in the journal, the researchers found that it is especially effective against potential pathogens like, a hospital-acquired infection which is particularly dangerous in antibiotic-resistant form (MRSA).In experiments, the active substanceThe chemical structure of epifadin is extremely unstable and the substance is only active for a very few hours, so epifadin has a mainly local effect. This reduces the likelihood of collateral damage to the microbiome which is common with current treatments with broad-spectrum antibiotics.More research is needed to discover whether epifadin or its derivates can be used for therapy. For instance, epifadin-producingmight be colonized in the nasal mucosa and other places on our skin and thereby, suppress the growth of pathogens such as. This could prevent bacterial infections – using natural means that our bodies already have, the team said.Source-IANS