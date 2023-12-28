Novel Antibiotic Discovered From Human Nose

Epifadin, a new antibiotic substance, produced by the bacteria Staphylococcus epidermidis from the inner mucous membrane of the human nose was found effective against pathogenic bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus. In this era of evolving multi-drug resistant bacteria, these results revealed by researchers at the University of Tubingen aid in the development of novel antibiotics (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Antibiotics right under our nose
Epifadin- The New Antibiotic To Combat Multi-Drug Resistant BacteriaStrains that produce epifadin can also be isolated on the surface of the skin. Epifadin constitutes a new, previously unknown class of antimicrobial compounds that kills microorganisms.
Epifadin mostly acts locally because of its highly unstable chemical composition and short half-life. The team in 2016, had, discovered an unknown antibiotic substance with a unique structure – Lugdunin. Epifadin is now the second discovery of this kind that this working group has made in the human microbiome.
The human nose, skin, and intestine are colonized by both benign and pathogenic bacteria. These microorganisms live together in what are called microbiomes. If the microbiome becomes unbalanced, pathogens can increase and we become ill.
The bacterium Staphylococcus epidermidis occurs naturally in the dermal and nasal microbiomes of almost all humans. The newly-identified strain is believed to produce the active substance epifadin to survive against competing microorganisms. Epifadin not only works against the bacteria that are locally in competition with Staphylococcus epidermidis, but it is also effective against bacteria from other habitats such as the intestine and certain fungi.
In the study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the researchers found that it is especially effective against potential pathogens like Staphylococcus aureus, a hospital-acquired infection which is particularly dangerous in antibiotic-resistant form (MRSA).
More research is needed to discover whether epifadin or its derivates can be used for therapy. For instance, epifadin-producing Staphylococcus epidermidis might be colonized in the nasal mucosa and other places on our skin and thereby, suppress the growth of pathogens such as Staphylococcus aureus. This could prevent bacterial infections – using natural means that our bodies already have, the team said.
