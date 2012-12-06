medindia
Rose Water Benefits | Beauty Tips

Written by Krishna Bora | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 06, 2012
"Roses"- the word itself brings a fresh smell and coolness to our thoughts. It is hard to find people who are not touched by the aroma and the beauty of roses anytime in their life. The single flower, in many colors, allows us to express our feelings without a word being spoken.

How to Make Rose Water?

Rose water is a natural ingredient, which works wonders on the skin. Rose water is still being used in many cosmetic products due to its refreshing fragrance and enhancing benefits to the skin. The following are the steps to be followed when preparing rose water.

Pick some fresh rose petals early morning after sunrise.
Wash the petals thoroughly with clean water.
Place the petals in a large pot of distilled water.
Pour in enough water to cover the petals.
Cover the pot with a lid and boil in a low flame.
Allow the water to steam until the water has turn into the color of a rose petal.
Strain the water, leave till it cools down and store it in a container.

Rose water has been a part of a beauty regime of men and women. Though it just looks like water and smells like fresh roses, rose water carries a number of health benefits.

Rose water has an old history behind its use. Many years ago, several civilizations used rose water in their spiritual rituals and procedures. Cleopatra used rose oil as an aphrodisiac some 3000 years ago. She used to take bath in rose petals and milk. It is believed that old civilizations such as Babylonia used rose oil and rose water in the medicines and rituals, whereas in India, it was used in the royal cuisines for the royal family. Ancient Rome used rose water for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. They used it to wash hands and have bath. During the middle ages, rose water was used to beat stress and depression. Even today, rose water is used for many purposes in every household. Read on to know the health benefits of rose water.

The Benefits:

To The Skin: Rose water is used in beauty regimes by many men and women. It provides a wide range of benefits to the skin. It is very good in purifying the skin and protects it from bacterial infections. It is also a brilliant skin toner as it tones the skin and helps removing dirt, makeup and oil from the skin. It can also heal sunburn and wounds. It helps to stimulate circulation in the skin and reduces thread veins and broken capillaries. It also helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin, and provides calming effect on acne and eczema.

Benefits of Rose Water: Skin

To The Hair: Rose water improves blood circulation and promotes hair growth. It can be used as a conditioner as it revitalizes the hair. It helps controlling dandruff and inflammation. It boosts the scalp and health of the hair, and makes them strong and flexible with minimum breakage.

Benefits of Rose Water: Hair

To The Eyes: Rose water is very effective in soothing tired and fatigued eyes. It is good for those people who spend long hours in front of a computer for work. Applying rose water to the eyes brings a sparkle to the eyes and makes them look stunning and healthy.

Benefits of Rose Water: Eyes

For Teeth: There are number of dental problems that can be cured with the help of rose water. Rose water can provide relief from inflammation and gum problems. It can also strengthen teeth and provide relief against gum pains. If you are suffering with bad odor and foul breath, rose water can help you get rid of it. Use rose water as mouth wash every time you feel you have an odor problem to effectively eliminate it and get a fresh breath.

For Curing Stress: The fragrance of the roses is a very effective de-stressor and helps to release stress instantly. Rose water and rose oils are used in spas and aroma therapy as they help to fight stress and lift the mood. Rose water and oils are used in soaps, shower gels and aromatic incense sticks to cure people with hypertension and stress. The amazing aroma of roses helps them to keep depression away.

Benefits of Rose Water: Stress

Sunbird 

Years ago when I complimented a new friend on her faultless complexion she said she only uses Cetaphyl (sp?) for cleansing and Rosewater and Glycerin after that, and she sprays it on her face whenever she is in the bathroom. She gifted me with small samples of each and to this day, 20 years later, I have skin that looks 20 years younger than 62. Thank you Diane!

