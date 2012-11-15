medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Beauty Tips
  3. mineral makeup - the new beauty trend

Mineral Makeup - The New Beauty Trend

Written by Krishna Bora | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Nov 15, 2012
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mineral makeup is becoming very popular amongst women as it claims to be the most natural product for the skin and which stays longer than any other makeup. As the name suggests, the products are inspired by the natural minerals and inorganic pigments that are finely milled, purified and then treated with other pigments and chemicals to create different colors and effects. While the clever marketing campaigns are working hard to make women switch to mineral makeup, the reviews from top cosmetic brands on mineral makeup are mixed with several pros and cons that can help the customers to narrow down the brands and types of cosmetics they can purchase.

The goodness of mineral makeup was first discovered a thousand years ago. Minerals from earth helped the ancient Egyptians protect themselves from the harsh sun.

The term ‘mineral makeup’ was first coined by Diane Ranger, the owner of cosmetic company ColoreScience, in 1977. And it is one of the best brands of mineral makeup in the world today.

There are thousands of varieties of mineral makeup available in the market. Some of them are matte, some have golden and silver shimmer and the rest are sparkling. The makeup ingredients are common minerals such as zinc, mica, titanium dioxide and iron oxide. Each of these minerals has unique properties that benefit the cosmetics. For example:

  • Zinc gives opacity to the makeup products and enables the makeup products to conceal blemishes and other skin flaws. It also deflects the harmful UV rays away from the skin.

  • Mica provides silky, non-irritating filler that helps to reduce the visibility of wrinkles on the face.

  • Titanium dioxide is the common ingredient for all mineral makeup and just like zinc provides opacity and deflects UV rays from the skin.

  • Iron oxides provide different colors to the makeup such as red, black, yellow, orange and maroon, to name a few.

    • Unlike other makeup, mineral makeup is applied only in small amounts on the face with the help of makeup brushes. They are applied to the skin in circular motions and moderate use of them helps to maintain a natural and fresh look all day long.

    The benefits of mineral makeup are numerous as they are mostly natural and are composed of such minerals that are healthy for the skin.

  • They stay for a longer time than the ordinary makeup and give a smooth touch and feel to the skin.

  • Mineral makeup doesn’t easily wear off or sweat off; a person wearing mineral makeup can even swim in the water for long hours without getting their makeup smudged or washed off.

  • It is good for those young girls who have a sensitive skin that often develop allergies, irritation and rashes with the commonly available cosmetics.

  • The titanium dioxide and zinc oxide present in the makeup helps the skin to calm and soothe, they are also very potent sunscreens as they deflect harmful UV rays.

  • Zinc oxide also contains anti-microbial properties and is safe for patients undergoing or recovering from laser treatments and plastic surgery. They are free of oils and hence do not clog pores of the skin. The skin can easily breathe with the mineral makeup on it.

Although the mineral makeup products are marketed as ‘specially formulated for sensitive skin’ it must be noted that many people with sensitive skin do develop skin rashes as these products can induce contact dermatitis. For example, a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology revealed that ‘a number of products contained preservatives and fragrances known to be cosmetic sensitizers included in the North American Contact Dermatitis Group (NACDG) standard series’. Fragrance, potassium dichromate, colophony, and quaternium-15 are some of the allergens present in many mineral makeup products. Researchers advised people allergic to potassium dichromate to avoid using products listing chromium oxide green.

According to Dr Mehmet Oz, mineral makeup powder may not have any adverse effects now but long term use can lead to inflammation and lung disease.

There are many companies and brands providing mineral makeup, but some of the popular brands are Bare Minerals, Sheer Cover, Every Minerals and ColorScience along with the top notch cosmetic companies such as Maybelline, Avon, and Cover Girl.

Reference:

http://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622%2809%2900784-1/fulltext

http://www.doctoroz.com/videos/price-beauty

http://www.aromaleigh.com/whatareminco.html

http://www.livestrong.com/article/65943-mineral-makeup/

Related Links

You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Mineral Makeup - Related News

Lengthening the Teeth, the Latest in Cosmetic Dentistry

Lengthening the Teeth, the Latest in Cosmetic Dentistry

Korean Woman Addicted to Cosmetic Surgery Disfigured by Cooking Oil Injection

Korean Woman Addicted to Cosmetic Surgery Disfigured by Cooking Oil Injection

Allergic Contact Dermatitis Induced by Cosmetics

Allergic Contact Dermatitis Induced by Cosmetics

New Cosmetic Treatment to Rejuvenate Vagina

New Cosmetic Treatment to Rejuvenate Vagina

View All

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Krishna Bora 

Hi, Ghazal. You can try some good moisturizers as a primer to keep your skin look youthful. We suggest you to use something with essential oils. And don't forget to keep yourself well hydrated.

Gazal_S 

My skin is dry ,so which is the best mineral makeup for my skin ?

Face

Men Shaving and Skin Care
Men Shaving and Skin Care
Tips For Radiant and Glowing Skin During The Holidays
Tips For Radiant and Glowing Skin During The Holidays
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Ten Beauty Habits to Practice Every Night
Facial Hair Removal and Bleaching
Facial Hair Removal and Bleaching
Tips For Glowing Skin
Tips For Glowing Skin
Open pores
Open pores
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Natural Beauty Tips for Men
Skin Care for 50 Plus
Skin Care for 50 Plus
To Lighten a Tan
To Lighten a Tan
Rose Water - The Benefits
Rose Water - The Benefits
Winter Beauty Tips
Winter Beauty Tips
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful
Makeup Tips: Easy Guide to Look Beautiful

Hair

Hair Conditioners
Hair Conditioners
Loss of Hair
Loss of Hair
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Simple Tips to get Perfectly Straight Hair
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Top 10 Beauty Tips to Prevent Hair Loss
Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Herbal Hair Oils for Healthy Hair
Dandruff
Dandruff

Eyes

Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Best Eyebrow Shapes to Flatter Your Face
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Colored Contact Lenses - Are They Safe?
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Crow`s Feet: The Natural way to clear them
Sparkling Eyes
Sparkling Eyes
Dark Circles
Dark Circles
Deep Sunken Eyes
Deep Sunken Eyes

Arms and Legs

Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Easy Steps to Make Salt Scrub at Home
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Pretty Nails - Fingers and Toes
Dark Underarms
Dark Underarms
Rough palms
Rough palms
Stop Biting Nails
Stop Biting Nails
Prickly Heat
Prickly Heat

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Home Remedies and Beauty Tips - Glossary

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.