About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

AI-Embedded Catheter: Game Changer in Preventing Bacterial Infections

by Colleen Fleiss on Jan 8 2024 11:39 PM

AI-Embedded Catheter: Game Changer in Preventing Bacterial Infections
American researchers have crafted an innovative catheter tube, enhanced with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which effectively hinders the movement of bacteria upstream. This breakthrough eliminates the necessity for antibiotics or traditional chemical antimicrobial approaches.
With the new design, the number of bacteria that are able to swim upstream in laboratory experiments was reduced 100-fold. Bacteria are remarkably good swimmers -- a trait that can be detrimental to human health. One of the most common bacterial infections in a health care setting comes from bacteria entering the body through catheters, thin tubes inserted in the urinary tract. Though catheters are designed to draw fluids out of a patient, bacteria are able to propel themselves upstream and into the body via catheter tubes using a unique swimming motion, causing $300 million of catheter-associated urinary infections in the US alone, annually.

Shark Fin-Inspired Catheters: Redirecting Bacteria to Fight Infections

In the study, researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) designed tubes with triangular protrusions, like shark fins, along the inside of the tube's walls. The results, published in the journal Science Advances, showed that these geometric structures effectively redirected bacterial movement, propelling them toward the centre of the tube where the faster flow pushed them back downstream. The triangles' fin-like curvature also generated vortices that further disrupted bacterial progress.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections
Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.
Using 3D printed catheter tubes and high-speed cameras, the team monitored bacterial progress. The tubes with triangular inclusions resulted in a reduction of upstream bacterial movement by two orders of magnitude (a 100-fold decrease).The team then continued simulations to determine the most effective triangular obstacle shape to impede bacteria's upstream swimming.They then fabricated microfluidic channels analogous to common catheter tubes with the optimized triangular designs to observe the movement of E. coli bacteria under various flow conditions.

Advertisement
The observed trajectories of the E. coli within these microfluidic environments aligned almost perfectly with the simulated predictions.Further, with cutting-edge AI methods called neural operators, the team was able to accelerate the catheter design optimization computations so they required not days but minutes.The resulting model proposed tweaks to the geometric design, further optimizing the triangle shapes to prevent even more bacteria from swimming upstream. The final design enhanced the efficacy of the initial triangular shapes by an additional 5 percent in simulations.

Source-IANS
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
Anatomy of Urinary System - Animation
Anatomy of Urinary System - Animation
Animation & slides showing anatomy of urinary system and the role of kidneys in getting rid of the waste products and excess fluid from our body to keep us healthy.
Catheter Insertion for Urinary Retention in Men - Animation
Catheter Insertion for Urinary Retention in Men - Animation
Watch step by step animation on urinary catheter insertion in a male patient to relieve them of urinary retention.

Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement