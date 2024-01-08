New Hope for Osteoarthritis Patients

An epilepsy drug, Nav1.7, shows potential in relieving joint degeneration linked to osteoarthritis, stated study published in the journal Nature. The sodium channel, called Nav1.7, in non-excitable cells that produce collagen and help maintain the joints in the body.
Nav1.7 Blocker Drugs Show Promise in Protecting JointsResearchers from the Yale University in the US, had, in a previous study identified the key role of Nav1.7 in the transmission of pain signals. They also demonstrated that drugs used to block Nav1.7 -- including carbamazepine, a sodium channel blocker currently used to treat epilepsy and trigeminal neuralgia -- also provided substantial protection from joint damage in the mice. Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, is a degenerative disease caused by the breakdown of cartilage that eases friction between the joints. It occurs most commonly in the hands, hips, and knees.
‘By eliminating Nav1.7 genes from collagen-producing cells, the researchers notably decreased joint damage in two mouse models of osteoarthritis. #arthritis #osteoarthritis #bonehealth’Pain relievers and lifestyle changes, such as exercise and reduced excess weight, have long been the therapies most commonly used to treat the joint stiffness and pain, but there is a pressing need for therapies that can prevent joint breakdown that occurs in osteoarthritis.
Tweet it Now
Advertisement
“The function of sodium channels in non-excitable cells has been a mystery,” said Stephen G. Waxman, Professor of neurology at Yale.“This new study provides a window on how small numbers of sodium channels can powerfully regulate the behavior of non-excitable cells.”“The findings open new avenues for disease-modifying treatments,” added Wenyu Fu, a research scientist at the varsity.
Source-IANS