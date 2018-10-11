medindia
World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia''s March
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia's March

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 10, 2018 at 12:49 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Pneumonia Day is observed on the 12th November annually across the world to raise awareness about this deadly killer infectious disease and prevent pneumonia deaths in children
  • Pneumonia is an infectious disease that can be prevented and easily treated, but is still the leading cause of death due to infections in children less than five years of age
World Pneumonia Day is organized by the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia (a group of international, government, non-governmental and community-based organizations, academic and research institutions, foundations, and individuals) to raise awareness and educate about this killer disease.
World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia's March

This year (2018), the 10th anniversary of World Pneumonia Day was established in 2009. The "Stop Pneumonia" campaign is being led by the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC), at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health underscoring the need to mount increased efforts to fight this deadly disease

Also, the WHO has drawn up the Integrated Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhoea (GAPPD) recognizing that prevention and control of two childhood killer diseases, i.e.
pneumonia and diarrhea have to be jointly addressed with integrated programs.

Mission of Stop Pneumonia Campaign

  • Raise awareness about pneumonia, the leading killer infectious disease in children under five years
  • Promote steps to protect against, prevent, and treat the condition and fill the gaps in the current approaches
  • Generate funds and garner support to fight against pneumonia and other common killer diseases of childhood such as diarrheal infections

Call for Action - Message of Stop Pneumonia Initiative 2018

Each and every one should take part in the fight against pneumonia
  • Governments and administration must give top priority to the fight against this childhood killer disease
  • Government and healthcare system must ensure access to health care such as vaccines, antibiotics and treatment to one and all irrespective of location and socioeconomic status
  • Citizens should hold government and healthcare system accountable and to give priority to child health
  • Health care personnel should use all available resources and keep themselves abreast of new approaches to diagnosis and treatment
  • Research scientists should strive and spare no effort in developing newer and more effective drugs and vaccines to combat pneumonia

Raising Awareness about Preventing Pneumonia Deaths in Children

  • Share messages about the 'Stop Pneumonia' initiative on social media such as Facebook and Twitter
  • Visit outreach locations and slums to educate people on the importance of vaccination and seeking prompt treatment if their child is ill
  • Donate or raise funds for Stop Pneumonia campaign
  • Sell 'Stop Pneumonia' merchandise such as shirts, mugs, bracelets and other trivia and donate the funds for pneumonia research
  • Hospitals and clinics should run awareness clinics for mothers to educate them about preventing and treating pneumonia in their children
  • Media should give wide coverage to government programs aimed at fighting pneumonia and broadcast educational programs using experts to raise awareness among the public about this killer disease and its prevention
  • Governments should conduct wide-reaching and publicized vaccination programs to protect all children against pneumonia

Pneumonia Key Facts

  • Pneumonia kills over 16 percent of children under five years annually
  • Pneumonia is an infectious disease affecting the lungs and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi
  • Pneumonia can be prevented by vaccination, maintaining proper hygiene and nutrition
  • The condition is easily treatable by antibiotics and supportive treatment such as intravenous fluids and oxygen therapy
  • Symptoms of pneumonia include fever, cough, breathing difficulties, wheezing and in severe cases dehydration due to poor food and water intake, convulsions and coma

Steps to Prevent Pneumonia - Key to "Stop Pneumonia" Initiative

  • Immunization against Hib pneumococcus, measles and whooping cough (pertussis)
  • Educating women on the importance of breastfeeding to enhance child's immunity
  • Ensure every child gets proper nutrition
  • Avoid indoor pollution due to cooking with firewood or kerosene and providing affordable gas stoves
  • Educating families about the importance of maintaining proper hygiene
  • Ensure health worker visits to families with young children to monitor the health of the child and reinforce health education of the mother and other family members
  • Implementation of the integrated Global action plan for pneumonia and diarrhea (GAPPD) drawn up by the WHO and UNICEF to reduce/prevent pneumonia-related deaths in young children as a top priority
  • Take measures to curb outdoor pollution
References :
  1. IVAC 2018 Pneumonia and Diarrhea Progress Report - (https://stoppneumonia.org/)
  2. World Pneumonia Day - (http://www.who.int/life-course/news/events/world-pneumonia-day-2018/en/)

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.

Vaccines For Pneumonia, Meningitis Reduce Healthcare Cost Burden

The economic impact of Gavi, the global vaccine alliance is estimated to prevent 20 million deaths and save $350 billion in health-care costs by 2020.

Guidelines for Treating Pneumonia in Children

Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS) and the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) have issued new guidelines for treating children from life-threatening pneumonia.

Twenty Indian Children Die of Pneumonia Every Hour in India

Pneumonia kills twenty children every hour in India. The report "Fighting for Breath in India" shows that majority of pneumonia deaths happens among the poor.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Hib Vaccine

The Hib vaccine protects children against infections like meningitis and pneumonia that are caused by the Haemophilus influenzae type b bacterium.

Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria. The infection is likely to spread when people inhale tiny water droplets containing the bacteria.

Q Fever

Q Fever takes its origin from word “query” and is caused by bacteria Coxiella burnetii that infects some animals and is passed on to humans due to inhalation of infected air particles.

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

ARDS is a lung condition where the patient suffers from sudden breathlessness, low blood oxygen levels and lung inflammation that could progress to respiratory failure.

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

More News on:

Hib Vaccine Pneumonia Q Fever Silicosis Respiratory Distress Syndrome Cough Symptom Evaluation Legionnaires’ disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables ...

 Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Health Benefits of Long Pepper

Curious about long pepper? Here we decode some amazing health benefits this wonder herb offers.

 Baby Food - Basics

Baby Food - Basics

When your baby displays an active interest in food that grown-ups eat, you may begin feeding ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive