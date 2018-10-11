World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia''s March

Highlights:
- World Pneumonia
Day is observed on the 12th November annually across the world
to raise awareness about this deadly killer infectious disease and prevent
pneumonia deaths in children
- Pneumonia is an
infectious disease that can be prevented and easily treated, but is still the leading cause of death due to infections in
children less than five years of age
World Pneumonia Day is organized by the
Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia (a group of international, government,
non-governmental and community-based organizations, academic and research
institutions, foundations, and individuals) to raise awareness and educate
about this killer disease.
This year (2018), the 10th
anniversary of World Pneumonia
Day
was established in 2009. The "Stop Pneumonia"
campaign is
being led by the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC), at the Johns
Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health underscoring the need to mount
increased efforts to fight this deadly disease
‘Pneumonia is a preventable and treatable infection but still remains the leading cause of death due to infectious disease in children under five years.’
Read More..
Also, the
WHO has drawn up the Integrated Global Action Plan for the Prevention and
Control of Pneumonia and Diarrhoea
(GAPPD) recognizing
that prevention and control of two childhood killer diseases, i.e.
pneumonia
and diarrhea have to be jointly addressed
with integrated programs.
Mission
of Stop Pneumonia Campaign
- Raise awareness about pneumonia, the leading killer infectious
disease in children under five years
- Promote steps to protect
against, prevent, and treat the condition and fill the gaps in the
current approaches
- Generate funds and garner support to fight against pneumonia
and other common killer diseases of childhood such as diarrheal infections
Call
for Action - Message of Stop Pneumonia Initiative 2018
Each and every
one should take part in the fight against pneumonia
- Governments and administration must give top priority to the fight against this
childhood killer disease
- Government and healthcare system must ensure
access to health care such as vaccines, antibiotics and treatment to one
and all irrespective of location and socioeconomic status
- Citizens should
hold government and healthcare system accountable and to give priority to
child health
- Health care personnel
should use all available resources and keep themselves abreast of new
approaches to diagnosis and treatment
- Research scientists
should strive and spare no effort in developing newer and more effective
drugs and vaccines to combat pneumonia
Raising
Awareness about Preventing Pneumonia Deaths in Children
- Share messages
about the 'Stop Pneumonia' initiative on social media such as Facebook and Twitter
- Visit outreach
locations and slums to educate people on the importance of vaccination and
seeking prompt treatment if their child is ill
- Donate or raise
funds for Stop Pneumonia campaign
- Sell 'Stop Pneumonia' merchandise such as shirts, mugs, bracelets and other trivia
and donate the funds for pneumonia research
- Hospitals and
clinics should run awareness clinics for mothers to educate them about
preventing and treating pneumonia in their children
- Media should give
wide coverage to government programs aimed at fighting pneumonia and
broadcast educational programs using experts to raise awareness among the
public about this killer disease and its prevention
- Governments
should conduct wide-reaching
and publicized vaccination programs to protect all children against
pneumonia
Pneumonia
Key Facts
- Pneumonia kills
over 16 percent of children under
five years annually
- Pneumonia is an infectious disease affecting the lungs
and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi
- Pneumonia can be prevented by
vaccination, maintaining proper hygiene and nutrition
- The condition is
easily treatable by antibiotics
and supportive treatment such as intravenous fluids and oxygen therapy
- Symptoms of
pneumonia include fever, cough,
breathing difficulties, wheezing and in severe cases dehydration due
to poor food and water intake, convulsions and coma
Steps
to Prevent Pneumonia - Key to "Stop Pneumonia" Initiative
References :
- Immunization
against Hib pneumococcus, measles and whooping cough
(pertussis)
- Educating women
on the importance of breastfeeding
to enhance child's immunity
- Ensure every child gets proper nutrition
- Avoid indoor pollution due
to cooking with firewood or kerosene and providing affordable gas stoves
- Educating
families about the importance of maintaining
proper hygiene
- Ensure health worker visits to families with
young children to monitor the health of the child and reinforce health
education of the mother and other family members
- Implementation of the integrated Global action plan for
pneumonia and diarrhea (GAPPD) drawn up
by the WHO and UNICEF to reduce/prevent pneumonia-related deaths in young children as a top priority
- Take measures to curb outdoor pollution
- IVAC 2018 Pneumonia and Diarrhea Progress Report - (https://stoppneumonia.org/)
- World Pneumonia Day - (http://www.who.int/life-course/news/events/world-pneumonia-day-2018/en/)