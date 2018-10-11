World Pneumonia Day is organized by the Global Coalition against Child Pneumonia (a group of international, government, non-governmental and community-based organizations, academic and research institutions, foundations, and individuals) to raise awareness and educate about this killer disease.

World Pneumonia Day - Halt Pneumonia's March

‘Pneumonia is a preventable and treatable infection but still remains the leading cause of death due to infectious disease in children under five years.’ Read More..

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.