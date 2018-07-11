University Research to Improve Organ Donation Rates in India

‘In the last 10 years, there has been an upsurge of organ donation in the UK. It is important to learn the various strategies used to improve this rate and overcome some of the barriers in India.’

The University, through the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) and in partnership with the MOHAN Foundation, is aiming to develop research capacity and capability in India to better understand the facilitators and barriers to organ donation in the country and to improve organ donation rates.As part of the project, Bedfordshire has invited PhD student Britzer Paul from India to undertake some of the research.Professor Gurch Randhawa, Director of the University's Institute for Public Health Research and an expert in organ donation said: "As part of our efforts to ensure that our world leading research on public engagement and organ donation has benefits for other countries, the University has invested its Global Challenges Research Fund in a PhD studentship with India."who joined the University at the end of October explained:The GCRF is a Ģ1.5 billion fund supported by the UK Government to support cutting-edge research that addresses the challenges faced by developing countries.Source: Medindia