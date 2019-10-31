Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware – Better to be Safe Than Sorry!

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Lung Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated in November every year

It aims to create awareness and educate the general public about the dangers of lung cancer

It also lays stress on the importance of early detection for achieving better treatment outcomes. Lung Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated across the world in November every year. It is organized by the Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition (LCAMC), consisting of over 20 global non-profit and research organizations and advocacy groups focusing on cancers of the thorax. This Coalition is led by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC). Lung Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated across the world in November every year. It is organized by the Lung Cancer Awareness Month Coalition (LCAMC), consisting of over 20 global non-profit and research organizations and advocacy groups focusing on cancers of the thorax. This Coalition is led by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC).

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware – Better to be Safe Than Sorry!

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.