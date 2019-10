Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware – Better to be Safe Than Sorry!

Genesis of Lung Cancer Awareness Month

NSCLC is the major type that accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancers. It includes adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

SCLC is a minor type that accounts for only 15 percent of all lung cancers. It is caused by small round cells that form fleshy lumps. This type of lung cancer spreads much faster than NSCLC.

Lung Cancer: Facts & Figures

Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death across all ethnic groups

2 million new lung cancer cases are diagnosed annually worldwide

1.7 million lung cancer deaths occur annually worldwide

1 in 5 cancer deaths occur due to lung cancer

9 out of 10 lung cancer patients die within five years of diagnosis

Lung cancer kills more people annually than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined

Every 2.3 minutes someone is diagnosed with lung cancer

391 people die from lung cancer every day

Lung cancer kills 2 times as many women as breast cancer

Lung cancer kills 3 times as many men as prostate cancer

Smoking is the single greatest risk factor for lung cancer

Women smokers are twice as likely to develop lung cancer than male smokers

40 percent of teen smokers who continue to smoke die before the age of 60

Ways to Celebrate Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Motivational talks

Lung cancer screening camps

Sharing real life stories

Posting on social media

Organizing walkathons & marathons

Wear white to help raise awareness and funds

Health Tips for Preventing Lung Cancer

Smoking: Cigarette, cigar and pipe smoking must be avoided at all costs. Cigarette smoking alone causes 80-90 percent of lung cancer deaths. Smokers must quit smoking immediately to reduce the risk of lung cancer.After 10 years of quitting, the risk falls to half that of smokers

Second-hand Smoke: This is the smoke that comes from a burning cigarette or other tobacco products, as well as smoke that is exhaled. Exposure to second-hand smoke from smokers is equally dangerous and, therefore, must be avoided. The home, car and workplace should be kept smoke-free

Occupational Exposure: Occupations that expose workers to carcinogens such as asbestos, arsenic, nickel, chromium, cadmium, beryllium, and tar or soot can significantly elevate the risk of lung cancer. Therefore, personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks must be worn to avoid exposure

Air Pollution: Scientific evidence suggests that living is cities where air pollution is high, significantly increases the risk of lung cancer. Here also, masks may need to be worn to reduce exposure

Radon: Radon is a radioactive gas emitted from the degradation of underground uranium sources that can enter homes through cracked floors. Exposure to high levels of radon gas significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, especially in the case of smokers. In non-smokers, approximately 26 percent of lung cancer deaths have been linked to radon exposure. Therefore, it is important to get homes tested and treated to reduce radon exposure

Diet: A balanced diet having low-fats, high fibers, green vegetables and plenty of whole grains and fruits has been shown to reduce the chances of lung cancer, as well as other cancers and heart disease

Exercise: Regular exercise can reduce the risk of lung cancer and other cancers. Adults are recommended at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises and 2 days of strength-training exercises each week

This year, Lung Cancer Awareness Month is being sponsored by several leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly, Novartis, Takeda, Genentech, and Astra Zeneca.The genesis of Lung Cancer Awareness Month goes back to 1995 when it was celebrated for only one day as Lung Cancer Awareness Day. Slowly, with the passage of time, the awareness activities and events progressively expanded, with the enthusiastic participation of people from across the globe. As a result, the celebrations spanned over the entire month of November and came to be known as Lung Cancer Awareness Month The major aim of Lung Cancer Awareness Month is to encourage people displaying the common symptoms of lung cancer to seek timely medical intervention. Since early detection of lung cancer is crucial for successful treatment of the disease , people are educated to recognize the symptoms and signs at an early stage, so that they can receive timely treatment. Lung cancer is the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells within the lungs. It is a complex disease with many different subtypes. These are broadly classified intoandCommon symptoms of lung cancer include a new persistent cough, blood with cough , severe chest pain, prolonged chest infection , hoarse voice, breathlessness, loss of appetite or unexpected weight-loss Treatment of lung cancer depends on the size, type and stage of the tumor. Chemotherapy radiotherapy and surgery are the most common treatment modalities for lung cancer.It cannot be stressed enough that early detection is vital for the success of therapy and long-term survival. In fact, research conducted by the American Lung Association has clearly shown that if lung cancer is detected at an early stage (Stage 1), the 5-year survival rate can be as high as 55 percent as opposed to detection at a late stage (Stage 4), where the survival can be as low as just 4 percent.Some of the ways Lung Cancer Awareness Month can be celebrated are briefly highlighted below:Although lung cancer can't always be prevented, such as in case of a genetic cause of the disease, the risks can, however, be appreciably reduced by addressing the following aspects:So, during the month of November, let's all come together to show our support and solidarity for lung cancer patients and their families and encourage them to fight the disease and never to lose hope.Source: Medindia