Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Be Aware – Better to be Safe Than Sorry!

LCAMC proactively creates awareness among the general public about the
importance of risk reduction,
and treatment of lung cancer throughout the month of November. It also strives to
educate physicians in a bid to
.
This year, Lung
Cancer Awareness Month is being sponsored by several leading pharmaceutical
companies, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly, Novartis, Takeda, Genentech,
and Astra Zeneca.
Genesis of Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The genesis of Lung
Cancer Awareness Month goes back to 1995 when it was celebrated for only one
day as Lung Cancer Awareness Day. Slowly, with the passage of time, the
awareness activities and events progressively expanded, with the
enthusiastic
participation of people from across the globe. As a result, the celebrations
spanned over the entire month of November and came to be known as Lung Cancer Awareness Month
.
Aim of Lung Cancer Awareness Month
The major aim of
Lung Cancer Awareness Month is to encourage people displaying the common
symptoms of lung cancer to seek timely medical intervention. Since early detection of lung cancer is crucial for
successful treatment of the disease
, people are educated to recognize
the symptoms and signs at an early stage, so that they can receive timely
treatment.
Lung Cancer: Basic Features
Lung
cancer
is the uncontrolled proliferation of abnormal cells within the
lungs. It is a complex disease with many different subtypes. These are broadly
classified into non-small cell lung
cancer (NSCLC)
and small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)
.
- NSCLC is the major type
that accounts for 85 percent of all lung cancers. It includes
adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.
- SCLC is a minor type that accounts
for only 15 percent of all lung cancers. It is caused by small round cells
that form fleshy lumps. This type of lung cancer spreads much faster than
NSCLC.
Common symptoms of lung cancer include a new persistent
cough, blood with cough
, severe
chest pain, prolonged chest infection
, hoarse voice, breathlessness,
loss of appetite or unexpected weight-loss
.
Treatment of lung
cancer
depends on the size, type and stage of the tumor. Chemotherapy
, radiotherapy
and surgery are the most
common treatment modalities for lung cancer.
It cannot be
stressed enough that early detection is vital for the success of therapy and
long-term survival. In fact, research conducted by the American Lung
Association has clearly shown that if lung cancer is detected at an early stage
(Stage 1), the 5-year survival rate can be as high as 55 percent as opposed to
detection at a late stage (Stage 4), where the survival can be as low as just 4
percent.
Lung Cancer: Facts & Figures
- Lung cancer is the most common cancer
worldwide
- Lung cancer is
the leading cause of cancer death across all ethnic groups
- 2 million new
lung cancer cases are diagnosed annually worldwide
- 1.7 million
lung cancer deaths occur annually worldwide
- 1 in 5 cancer
deaths occur due to lung cancer
- 9 out of 10
lung cancer patients die within five years of
diagnosis
- Lung cancer
kills more people annually than breast, prostate and colon cancers combined
- Every 2.3
minutes someone is diagnosed with lung cancer
- 391 people die
from lung cancer every day
- Lung cancer
kills 2 times as many women as breast cancer
- Lung cancer
kills 3 times as many men as prostate cancer
- Smoking is the
single greatest risk factor for lung cancer
- Women smokers are twice as likely to develop
lung cancer than male smokers
- 40 percent of teen smokers who continue to smoke die before the
age of 60
Ways to Celebrate Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Some of the ways
Lung Cancer Awareness Month can be celebrated are briefly highlighted below:
- Motivational
talks
- Lung cancer screening
camps
- Sharing real life stories
- Posting on social media
- Organizing walkathons & marathons
- Wear
white to help raise awareness and
funds
Health Tips for Preventing Lung Cancer
Although lung
cancer can't always be prevented, such as in case of a genetic cause of the
disease, the risks can, however, be appreciably
reduced by addressing the following aspects:
- Smoking: Cigarette, cigar and pipe smoking must
be avoided at all costs. Cigarette smoking alone causes 80-90 percent of
lung cancer deaths. Smokers must quit smoking immediately to reduce the
risk of lung cancer.After 10 years
of quitting, the risk falls to half that of smokers
- Second-hand
Smoke: This is the smoke that comes from a burning
cigarette or other tobacco products, as well as smoke that is exhaled.
Exposure to second-hand smoke from smokers is equally dangerous and, therefore, must be avoided. The home, car and
workplace should be kept smoke-free
- Occupational Exposure: Occupations
that expose workers to carcinogens such as asbestos, arsenic, nickel,
chromium, cadmium, beryllium, and tar or soot can significantly elevate
the risk of lung cancer. Therefore, personal protective equipment (PPE)
such as masks must be worn to avoid exposure
- Air Pollution: Scientific evidence suggests that
living is cities where air pollution is high, significantly increases the
risk of lung cancer. Here also, masks may need to be worn to reduce
exposure
- Radon: Radon is a
radioactive gas emitted from the degradation of
underground uranium sources that can enter homes through cracked floors.
Exposure to high levels of radon gas significantly increases the risk of
lung cancer, especially in the case of
smokers. In non-smokers, approximately 26 percent of lung cancer deaths
have been linked to radon exposure. Therefore, it is important to get
homes tested and treated to reduce radon exposure
- Diet: A balanced diet having low-fats, high fibers, green
vegetables and plenty of whole grains and fruits has been shown to reduce
the chances of lung cancer, as well as other cancers and heart
disease
- Exercise: Regular exercise can reduce the risk of lung
cancer and other cancers. Adults are recommended at least 150
minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercises and 2
days of strength-training exercises each week
So, during the
month of November, let's all come together to show our support and solidarity
for lung cancer patients and their families and encourage them to fight the disease
and never to lose
hope.
Source: Medindia